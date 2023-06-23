Czech Republic U21 vs Germany U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25, 2023 

Czech Republic and Germany continue their 2023 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship when they square off on Sunday (June 25).

The Czechs kickstarted their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to England. Jacob Ramsey and Emile Smith-Rowe scored second-half goals to inspire the young Lions to victory.

Germany, meanwhile, had to settle for a share of the spoils in a disappointing 1-1 draw against Israel despite playing with a one-man advantage in the second half. The Germans had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the third minute when they were awarded a penalty.

Youssoupha Moukoko, though, fluffed his lines, and Israel made the Germans pay through Dor Turgeman's 20th-minute strike. Yann Bisseck leveled matters six minutes later, while Eden Karsev was sent off for two bookable offences on the stroke of half-time.

Germany were awarded a second penalty with ten minutes to go but once again failed to take advantage. Daniel Peretz made his second save from 18 yards, this time from Jessic Ngakam.

The draw left the Germans in second spot in Group C on one point, while Czech Republic are bottom with zero points.

Czech Republic U21 vs Germany U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed seven times, with Germany leading 3-1.

Their most recent meeting in Euro 2017 saw the Germans win 2-0.

Czech Republic's defeat to England snapped their ten-game unbeaten run in competitive games (eight wins), but they are now winless in six games.

The Czechs have scored just one first-half goal in six games.

Germany are three-time winners of the competition and are the defending champions.

Czech Republic have failed to progress from the group stage in their last three U-21 Euro appearances.

Czech Republic U21 vs Germany U21 Prediction

Germany started their campaign on a poor note and will want to bounce back with a win against the Czechs.

Czech Republic, meanwhile, have their work cut out if they're to progress to the knockouts. They will have to significantly improve on their display against England.

Games between the two sides tend to be tight affairs, but Germany should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Czech Republic 1-2 Germany

Czech Republic U21 vs Germany U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Germany to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: second half

