Czech Republic vs Albania Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2023

Czech Republic and Albania square off at the Fortuna Arena in an exciting top-of-the-table clash in Group E of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers on Thursday.

Jaroslav Silhavy’s men have enjoyed an unbeaten qualifying campaign so far and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Czech Republic maintained their fine run of results as they picked up a 4-1 victory over Montenegro in a friendly fixture on June 20.

The Lokomotiva now turn their attention to the Euro 2024 qualifiers, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign so far, claiming two wins and one draw in their three matches.

With seven points from a possible nine, the Czech Republic are currently first in Group E, one point and one place above Thursday’s visitors.

Elsewhere, Albania turned in another impressive team display as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Faroe Islands at the Torsvollur on June 20.

Prior to that, Sylvinho’s men fell to a 1-0 loss against Poland in the Group E opener on March 27, three months before edging out Moldova 2-0 at home to record their first win of the qualifiers.

While Albania will look to pick up a third victory on the bounce and leapfrog Czech Republic in the table, they have struggled for results on the road, where they have managed just one win in their last seven outings.

Czech Republic vs Albania Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the Czech Republic and Albania, with the Lokomotiva claiming a 3-1 victory when they met in a friendly back in June 2021.

Silhavy’s men have won all but one of their last four matches across all competitions, with March’s goalless draw against Moldova being the exception.

Albania are winless in six of their last seven away matches in all competitions, losing four and claiming two draws since November 2021.

Czech Republic have lost just one of their last games on 10 home turf while picking up six wins and three draws since July 2021.

Czech Republic vs Albania Prediction

While Albania will be looking to maintain their fine run of results, they face a Czech Republic side who are tough to crack on home turf. We anticipate a thrilling encounter at the Fortuna Arena, with the hosts claiming all three points.

Prediction: Czech Republic 2-1 Albania

Czech Republic vs Albania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Czech Republic to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of the Czech Republic’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the hosts’ last nine games)