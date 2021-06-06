Czech Republic vs Albania prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Czech Republic lock horns with Albania in their final international friendly fixture ahead of Euro 2020 on Tuesday at the Generali Arena.

The home side suffered a 4-0 loss against Italy in their previous friendly fixture on Friday and will be hoping for a better result in this home game.

Albania have not qualified for the upcoming Euros and after this game against the Czechs, they will be in action in September in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Czech Republic vs Albania Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two national teams.

Czech Republic form guide across all competitions: L-L-D-W-W

Albania form guide across all competitions: D-W-L-W-W

Czech Republic vs Albania Team News

Czech Republic

All members of the Czech Republic's 26-man squad for Euro 2020 are fully fit and there are no suspension concerns for the upcoming friendly against Albania.

Michal Sadílek made his debut for the national side when he came on as a late substitute in the 4-0 loss to Italy. Head coach Jaroslav Šilhavý has hinted at some changes in the squad from that loss and we could see Tomáš Pekhart move into the starting lineup.

FAČR neobdržela na přípravný zápas s Albánií výjimku na obsazení 20% kapacity stadionu 🏟️ V tuto chvíli čekáme, jestli Vláda ČR v pondělí změní mimořádná opatření. Pokud se zvýší možný počet osob na akci, poskytli bychom lístky fanouškům prioritně přes @fanklubrepre 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/qFijzwNg2S — Česká fotbalová reprezentace (@ceskarepre_cz) June 5, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Albania

First-choice goalkeeper Etrit Berisha and defender Elseid Hysaj were absent from the squad against Wales. The nature of their injuries is unclear at the moment but they were left out of the squad for the two friendly games.

Odise Roshi was injured in training on Monday and will be rested for the game against the Czech Republic on account of a muscle strain.

⚽️ #Kombëtarja 🇦🇱 ka zhvilluar të martën pasdite seancën e parë stërvitore në #Uells 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 në ambientet e parkut sportiv të “#UniversityofSouthWales”. https://t.co/SsVb8RkFBQ — FSHF (@FSHForg) June 1, 2021

Injured: Etrit Berisha, Elseid Hysaj, Odise Roshi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Czech Republic vs Albania Predicted XI

Czech Republic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Kalas, Ondrej Celustka, Jan Boril; Lukas Masopust, Tomas Soucek, Adam Hlozek; Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto; Tomáš Pekhart

Albania predicted XI (3-5-2): Gentian Selmani; Ardian Ismajli, Berat Djimsiti, Frederic Veseli; Qazim Laci, Amir Abrashi, Ylber Ramadani, Keidi Bare, Ermir Lenjani; Rey Manaj, Sokol Cikalleshi

Czech Republic vs Albania Prediction

The Czech Republic have a strong squad. Tomáš Pekhart has scored 22 league goals and Tomas Soucek also reached double-digits in goals scored for West Ham United.

They looked a bit disorganized against Italy but should be able to exert dominance over Albania, who are 26 places below the hosts in the FIFA rankings.

We expect the game to end in a narrow win for the hosts, who face Scotland, England and Croatia in Group D at Euro 2020.

Prediction: Czech Republic 1-0 Albania

