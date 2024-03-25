Czech Republic vs Armenia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2024

Czech Republic and Armenia are back in action on Tuesday when they go head-to-head in a friendly at the Epet Arena.

The two nations head into the game in contrasting form, with Oleksandr Petrakov’s men failing to win their last seven matches since June 2023.

The Czech Republic turned in a resilient team display as they fought back from behind to secure a 2-1 friendly victory over Norway in their first outing of the year last Friday.

Prior to that, Ivan Hasek’s side picked up a comfortable 3-0 victory over Moldova in their final outing of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers, where they finished second in Group E with 15 points from eight matches.

Czech Republic, who are 40th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, have been drawn in Group F of the upcoming Euro, alongside Turkey and 2016 champions Portugal.

Armenia, on the other hand, failed to stop the rot as they suffered a 1-0 friendly defeat at the hands of Kosovo last time out.

Petrakov’s men have now gone seven back-to-back matches without a win, losing five and claiming two draws since a 2-1 victory over Latvia back in June.

This poor run of results has seen Armenia miss out on a place in the 2024 European Championship as they finished bottom but one in Group D after picking up just eight points from eight matches.

Czech Republic vs Armenia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last five meetings between the sides, the Czech Republic boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Armenia have managed one win in that time, which came in September 2013, when they beat Hasek’s men 2-1 at Prague’s Eden Arena.

The Czech Republic are unbeaten in their last five home games, claiming four wins and one draw since a 4-0 loss to Portugal in September 2022.

Armenia are on a run of three consecutive away defeats, conceding six goals and scoring one since September’s 1-1 draw with Turkey.

Czech Republic vs Armenia Prediction

The Czech Republic will be licking their lips as they take on a struggling Armenia side who have failed to win their last seven matches across all competitions. Hasek’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we see them coming out on top once again.

Prediction: Czech Republic 2-1 Armenia

Czech Republic vs Armenia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Czech Republic to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the last five meetings between the two nations)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last five clashes)