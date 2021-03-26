Czech Republic vs Belgium prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Belgium play their second game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they face Czech Republic in Prague on Saturday.

In their previous game, Belgium beat Wales 3-1 at the King Power Stadium in Leuven. Harry Wilson gave Wales the lead in the 10th minute to boost Welsh hopes, but that was quickly shut down.

Kevin de Bruyne and Thorgan Hazard gave Belgium the lead before halftime. A Romelu Lukaku penalty in the second half secured the points for the Belgians.

90 caps for our number 9. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/60dvL4WH7y — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) March 25, 2021

The Czech Republic and Belgium are the favorites to finish in the top two of this group, which also consists of Belarus, Estonia and Wales.

The Czechs began their campaign with a comfortable win as they beat Estonia 6-2 in Talinn on Wednesday night.

Tomas Soucek continued his magnificent form this season, scoring a hat-trick in that game to get the Czech campaign off to the ideal start.

Czech Republic vs Belgium Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record between the two sides is deadlocked after seven games played. They have won three games each against the other, drawing the remaining fixture.

Czech Republic vs Belgium Team News

Czech Republic

It is unlikely that the Czechs will make any changes ahead of this game. They have no concerns related to injuries or suspensions.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Belgium

With Eden Hazard injuring his ankle earlier this month, he's the only player missing for Belgium ahead of the game. Jason Denayer is likely to come into the back three, with Thomas Vermaelen expected to be the player to make way.

UPDATE: Devils playing in Germany won’t travel to Czech Rep. either due to governmental rules. Yannick Carrasco also stays in Belgium to get fit for Tuesday’s game. — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) March 26, 2021

Injured: Eden Hazard

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Thomas Vermaelen, Yannick Carrasco

Czech Republic vs Belgium Predicted XIs

Czech Republic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Pavel Kaderabek, Ales Mateju; Ondrej Kudela; Tomas Soucek, Alex Kral; Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick

Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen; Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Alexis Saelemaekers; Kevin De Bruyne, Dries Mertens; Romelu Lukaku

Czech Republic vs Belgium Prediction

The Czechs come into this game with momentum on the back of a big win against Estonia. However, Belgium are also confident following their victory over Wales.

Belgium have the talent and in-form players to test the Czechs in this game and pose a serious threat in attack.

We are predicting that Belgium will win this game.

Prediction: Czech Republic 0-2 Belgium