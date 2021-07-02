Czech Republic vs Denmark Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 47 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 returns to the fold with a set of crucial quarterfinal matches this weekend as Denmark lock horns with Czech Republic at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been thoroughly impressive this summer and have a point to prove this weekend.

Czech Republic have consistently punched above their weight over the past month and managed excellent results against Croatia and Scotland. The Czechs stunned the Netherlands in the Round of 16 and will be filled to the brim with confidence ahead of this game.

Denmark, on the other hand, endured a fairly difficult outing in their group and needed a brilliant 4-1 victory against Russia to reach the knock-outs. The Danes were sensational against Wales and could potentially be dark horses at Euro 2020.

Czech Republic vs Denmark Head-to-Head

Czech Republic have a marginal advantage over Denmark as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three out of 11 matches played between the two teams. Denmark have managed two victories against Czech Republic and will look to even the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2016 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams have improved in recent years and will need to take it up a notch on Saturday.

Czech Republic form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-L-D-W

Denmark form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-L-L

Czech Republic vs Denmark: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Wales v Denmark - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Denmark have scored 26 goals in their last nine games and can be prolific on their day. Kasper Dolberg and Joakim Maehle were exceptional against Wales last week and will look to replicate their heroics in this match.

With comprehensive victories against Russia and Wales, Denmark became the first team in the history of the Euros to score four goals in two consecutive games. The Danes have reached their first quarterfinal in a major international tournament since 2004 and will be intent on making the most of their opportunity this month.

Czech Republic also have an outside chance of doing the unthinkable this year and have an impressive record against Denmark in major tournaments. The Czechs have won both their games against Denmark at the Euros, scoring five goals and conceding none in the process.

Patrik Schick broke a few records with his extraordinary wonder goal against Scotland in the group stage and produced one of the best individual performances at Euro 2020 so far. With a stunning strike from 49.7 yards, the Czech forward also made history by finding the back of the net from the longest distance at the Euros since 1980.

