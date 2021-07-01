Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

In an enticing battle of underdogs, the Czech Republic face Denmark at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan on Saturday as the sides compete for a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

Both teams have surpassed expectations in the championship by reaching the last-8 and emerged as the biggest surprise packages.

The Czechs finished third in Group D behind England and Croatia, but caused a huge upset in the round of 16 by defeating the Netherlands.

Whereas for the Danish Dyanmites, they've become everyone's second favorite team after a tragic incident in their opening game which befell their star player Christian Eriksen.

As tough as it was for the side to take it, Kasper Hjulmand's side have turned their despair into hope after finishing second in their group and then mauling Wales 4-0 in the last round.

Denmark haven't reached the last-four since 1984 and clinching the Euros in 1992, while the Czech Republic were last seen in the semis in 2004. So whoever wins, it's going to be historic.

Czech Republic vs Denmark Head-To-Head

There have been 11 previous clashes between the sides before, with the Czech Republic winning thrice, one more than Denmark. Spoils have been shared on six occasions between the two sides.

Interestingly, five of their last six clashes have ended in stalemates, with Denmark securing a thumping 3-0 away victory in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in March 2013.

📸 Pictures selection from Thursday's morning training session in Prague before the squad will travel to Baku later today. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/TnCeV2mr1f — Czech Football National Team (@ceskarepre_eng) July 1, 2021

Czech Republic Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Denmark Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Czech Republic vs Denmark Team News

Czech Republic

Jan Boril is back from suspension and will be available for selection but may have to contend with a place on the bench as Pavel Kaderabek impressed in his absence against the Netherlands.

Lukas Provod remains on the sidelines for this game while Captain Vladimir Darida returns from his injury.

Injured: Lukas Provod

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🇩🇰 Incisive in possession, a rock at the back. Denmark captain Simon Kjær is the Round of 16 Top Performer 👏👏👏@FedExEurope | #EUROPZ | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/UiTimsPBne — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 30, 2021

Denmark

Danish captain Simon Kjaer suffered a thigh injury in the game against Wales but he's fit now and expected to start for the Reds and Whites.

Daniel Wass and Yussuf Poulsen both sat out of their Wales victory and are in contention to start too.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Czech Republic vs Denmark Predicted XI

Czech Republic (4-2-3-1): Tomas Vaclik; Jan Boril, Tomas Kalas, Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes; Jakub Jankto, Antonin Barak, Lukas Masopust; Patrik Schick.

Denmark (3-4-2-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjær, Jannik Vestergaard; Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emil Højbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Mæhle; Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard; Kasper Dolberg

Czech Republic vs Denmark Prediction

Both sides have punched well above their weight and will be worthy semi-finalists.

However, the Czechs have been a tough side to break down, and this defensive resolve could help them see out Denmark.

Prediction: Czech Republic 2-1 Denmark

Edited by Shardul Sant