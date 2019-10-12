Czech Republic vs England, Euro 2020 Qualifiers: 4 Things we learned from the match

Ferdie

A fully deserved win for the Czech against a lacklustre England

The first loss inflicted upon England in European Qualifiers for 10 years came at the hands of a gritty Czech Republic that stifled the Three Lions at every turn.

This result puts both these sides on equal points at the top of the group, although, England have played one fewer game.

Led by Harry Kane, England got off to the dream start as the forward put Raheem Sterling through on goal early in the game and Manchester City winger was brought down in the box. Kane's faultless penalty gave his side a lead which they couldn't hold on to for long as only in the 9th minute the Czech would equalise from a corner.

A sublime display from the home side kept England largely at bay as they struggled to create chances. When they did, Vaclik was on top of his game to deny them. At the other end, Pickford was kept busy too and it took some immense save from him to keep Gareth Southgate's England in the game.

The dam broke in the 85th minute when a cutback found the debutant Ondrasek unmarked near the penalty spot and the substitute made no mistake in dispatching the chance. A win would've sealed England's place at Euro 2020, but the wait goes on for the Three Lions.

#4 Patrick Schick's class act

A team performance exemplified by a sublime Schick

While England were sluggish at best, an inspired Patrick Schick ran rings around most of the English backline. He ran the channels, switched sides and ran down the wing and the defence led by Maguire and Keane could barely keep track of him.

It was his incisive running that pushed the visitors back and allowed the Czech to dominate for large spells of the game while England struggled.

