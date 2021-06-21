Czech Republic vs England Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 32 of UEFA Euro 2020

England play their last group match at UEFA Euro 2020 as they take on Czech Republic in an important Group D encounter at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have four points apiece at the moment and will have to battle it out for the top spot in their group.

England made an excellent start to their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-0 victory against Croatia. The Three Lions were disappointing against Scotland, however, and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Czech Republic, on the other hand, pulled off an excellent display against Scotland in their first match of Euro 2020. The Czechs weathered the storm against Croatia a few days later and now have a legitimate chance of qualifying for the knock-outs this week.

Czech Republic vs England Head-to-Head

England have a fairly good record against Czech Republic and have won two out of the four games played between the two teams. Czech Republic have managed only one victory against England and will want to level the scales in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 2-1 victory for Czech Republic. Harry Kane scored England's only goal on the day and will need to be at his best in this match.

Czech Republic form guide: D-W-W-L-L

England form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Czech Republic vs England: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Czech Republic can pull off an upset

Patrik Schick broke a few records with his extraordinary wonder goal against Scotland and produced one of the best individual performances at Euro 2020 so far. With a stunning strike from 49.7 yards, the Czech forward also made history by finding the back of the net from the longest distance at the Euros since 1980.

Czech Republic stunned England in a qualifier for Euro 2020 two years ago by securing an excellent 2-1 victory. England bounced back a few months later with a 5-0 rout, however, and will want a similar result from this match.

Raheem Sterling has scored the only hat-trick of his international career against Czech Republic. The Manchester City winger has also scored England's only goal at Euro 2020 so far and will be intent on adding to his goal tally this week.

Harry Kane also has a good record against Czech Republic and has found the back of the net in both the games he has played against Tuesday's opponents. The England captain has received a fair share of criticism for his failure to score at Euro 2020 so far and has a point to prove in this fixture.

