Czech Republic vs England preview: Where to watch in the USA | European Qualifiers 2019/20

Kumar Shashwat
ANALYST
Preview
12   //    10 Oct 2019, 14:14 IST

Can England continue their impressive run?
Can England continue their impressive run?

England travel to Prague to clash swords with the Czech Republic on the 11th of October in the European Qualifiers. The Three Lions have begun their campaign impressively and comfortably sit atop Group A, having won each of their previous four encounters.

The hosts, on the other hand, have won three of their five matches, meaning that they sit 3 points adrift of England, despite having played a game more.

Thus, the game represents quite a crucial juncture in both sides’ Euro 2020 fortunes. If the Three Lions get the better of the Czechs, they would assure themselves a spot at next year’s competition, with three games to spare.

However, if they lose, they would unnecessarily mount additional pressure upon themselves while also allowing the Czech Republic to topple them at the top of the qualifying table.

For the trip to Prague, Gareth Southgate has rewarded several youthful domestic performers with Fikayo Tomori, James Maddison, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham all expected to play a part.

Moreover, the Three Lions would want to seal qualification on Friday, thereby allowing them to fiddle with their team combinations further down the line.

Yet, that would be easier said than done, considering the Czechs’ decent record at home. Also, the hosts have more than enough quality in the offensive third to cause a flutter among the English ranks. 

Subsequently, a match of such importance would be telecast across the globe, in light of the players on display and the prospect of two sides wanting to protect its proud records.

In the United States of America, the game would be telecasted live on ESPN+ and football fanatics can brace themselves for a compelling contest.

Match Details

Date: 11th October, 2019

Time: 08:45 pm (Local Time); 12:15 am IST on the 12th of October, 2019

Venue: Sinobo Stadium, Prague.

Where to watch in the USA: ESPN+

