Czech Republic vs Estonia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

The Czech Republic and Estonia will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a resounding 7-0 victory over Kuwait in an international friendly on Thursday. Jan Sykora stepped off the bench to complete the rout with a late brace.

Estonia fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Belgium in a qualifier on Saturday. Christian Benteke, Yannick Carrasco and Thorgan Hazard all got on the scoresheet for the Red Devils.

The visitors have already been eliminated from the race for Qatar 2022. They sit in fourth spot on four points.

The Czech Republic currently sit in third spot on 11 points, three points behind Wales in the race for second place in Group E.

Czech Republic vs Estonia Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides and the Czech Republic were victorious in each of their four previous meetings.

The first leg clash between the two sides ended in a 6-2 away comeback victory for the Czech Republic. West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek scored a hat-trick in the victory.

The home side are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, winning two and drawing two. Estonia have lost three of their last five matches.

Czech Republic form guide: W-W-D-D-L

Estonia form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Czech Republic vs Estonia Team News

Czech Republic

Coach Jaroslav Silhavy called up 23 players to dispute the games against Kuwait and Estonia. Adam Hlozek, Petr Sevcík, Ondrej Celustka and Tomas Wiesner are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Adam Hlozek, Petr Sevcík, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Wiesner

Suspension: None

Estonia

Karl Jakob Hein, Ken Kallaste, Mattias Kait and Bogdan Vastsuk were all ruled out of November's international window with injuries.

Injuries: Karl Jakob Hein, Ken Kallaste, Mattias Kait, Bogdan Vastsuk

Suspension: None

Czech Republic vs Estonia Predicted XI

Czech Republic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Vaclik (GK); Filip Novak, Tomas Kalas, Jakub Brabec, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust; Antonin Barak, Matej Vydra, Michael Krmencík

Estonia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Matvei Igonen (GK); Maksim Pastoski, Karol Mets, Joonas Tamm; Artur Pikk, Taijo Teniste, Konstantin Vassiljev, Vladislav Kreida, Markus Poom; Henri Anier, Rauno Sappinen

Czech Republic vs Estonia Prediction

The Czech Republic still have an outside chance of finishing second in the group. With Wales set to take on Belgium in their final qualifier, a defeat for the Welsh could see the Czechs usurp them into second spot.

This makes getting maximum points on Tuesday an imperative for Jaroslav Silhavy's side. Beyond the win, a high-scoring victory is also important to boost their goal difference and we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Czech Republic 4-0 Estonia

