Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16, 2022

The Czech Republic will host the Faroe Islands at the Andrův stadion in Olomouc on Wednesday (November 16) in friendly.

Jaroslav Silhavy's team failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing out 1-0 to Sweden in the UEFA playoff semi-finals. Later this year, the Czechs also got relegated from League A of the UEFA Nations League after finishing bottom of Group 2.

With just one win and four defeats in six games, they had only four points and will now play in League B in the next edition of the competition. The Locomotives have the Euro 2024 qualifiers coming up next year and will look to prepare for the same with their next few friendlies.

Meanwhile, the Faroe Islands, ranked 122nd in the world, have never qualified for any major tournament. They saw their drought continue following another disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign.

Landslidid accrued four points and won just once in ten games in Group F of the UEFA qualifiers to finish second from bottom, with only Moldova (1) faring worse. In their subsequent Nations League campaign, Hakan Ericson's side avoided relegation but didn't secure a promotion either, finishing five points behind leaders Turkey.

Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

The Czech Republic have won all four of their previous clashes with the Faroe Islands.

The two teams last met in 1999 in a Euro 2000 qualifier, which the Czech Republic won 2-0.

The Czech Republic and the Faroe Islands have also been drawn in the same group for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, with the first clash on 17 June followed by the return on October 15.

The Czech Republic have failed to win their last five games, losing their last four.

The Faroe Islands are unbeaten in their last four games.

Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands Prediction

The Czech Republic are ranked 87 places above the Faroe Islands and have the quality to prevail without much hassle.

Prediction: Czech Republic 2-0 Faroe Islands

Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Czech Republic

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

