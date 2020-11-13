Czech Republic vs Israel prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Czech Republic invite Israel to the Doosan Arena, Pilsen on Sunday night in their UEFA Nations League group stage fixture.

In this League B Group 2 fixture, the visitors will have the opportunity to exact revenge on their hosts following Israel's 2-1 home defeat on matchday three of the competition back in October.

The team is one the way back to the Czech Republic 🛫🇩🇪🛬🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/Yi5ZdECRVX — Czech Football Team (@ceskarepre_eng) November 12, 2020

Czech Republic vs Israel Head-to-Head

Czech Republic and Israel have only clashed three times before their weekend showdown in the Nations League, with their first two meetings being international friendlies.

The two sides last met on matchday three of the Nations League in October. Lokomotiva recorded a comfortable 2-1 win in that match, maintaining their 100% record over Israel.

Czech Republic form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Israel form guide: W-L-L-D-D

Czech Republic vs Israel Team News

Jaroslav Šilhavý has half a dozen players out of action for the Nations League fixtures

The Czech Republic national team's problems with COVID-19 have continued as at least five players have tested positive for the virus.

Ondřej Kúdela, Lukáš Provod, Jan Bořil, Liberec goalkeeper Filip Nguyen, and David Pavelka were all out of their friendly clash against Germany due to a positive test and, as per the latest reports from local sources, striker Tomas Pekhart also tested positive.

„One more positive test result for Covid-19 was revealed in the Czech national team during Tuesday’s testing in Leipzig. This particular player didn’t feel well already before Tuesday’s training session and he remained in a hotel room for preventive reasons..." pic.twitter.com/Q7pMLbwmor — Czech Football Team (@ceskarepre_eng) November 10, 2020

Apart from the above-mentioned players, Ondrej Celustka, Patrik Schick and Adam Hlozek are injured and unavailable.

Injuries: Ondřej Kúdela, Lukáš Provod, Jan Bořil, Filip Nguyen, David Pavelka, Tomas Pekhart (All COVID-19), Ondrej Celustka (groin), Patrik Schick (thigh), Adam Hlozek (foot)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Israel's midweek international friendly against Norway was cancelled after the away team reported some cases of COVID-19 among its staff. The Blue and White have not reported any new cases of COVID-19 in their ranks and will only be without Munas Dabbur, who is in self-isolation in Germany.

Willi Ruttensteiner has a fully-fit squad at his disposal, and they will be raring to go after an extra day of rest as their exhibition game was cancelled.

Injured: Munas Dabbur (COVID-19)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Czech Republic vs Israel Predicted XI

Czech Republic predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tomas Vaclik; Vladimír Coufal, Tomáš Kalas, David Hovorka, Filip Novak; Tomas Soucek, Alex Kral; Václav Černý, Jakub Jankto, Vladimír Darida; Matej Vydra

Israel predicted XI (4-4-2): Ofir Marciano; Eli Dasa, Eitan Tibi, Sheran Yeini, Hatem Abd Elhamed; Bibras Natkho, Dan Glazer, Ilay Elmkies, Manor Solomon; Eran Zahavi, Shon Weissman

Czech Republic vs Israel Prediction

Czech Republic will have a depleted squad for Sunday's game, but the talent of the players who are expected to start in the game might prove enough for them to maintain their 100% record over Israel.

The visitors have the capacity to cause an upset which they displayed in their last game against Slovakia, overturning a two-goal deficit to win the game, scoring three goals in 20 minutes.

Given both teams' recent form and taking the current COVID-19 crisis in the Czech Republic side into account, we believe the game will end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Czech Republic 1-1 Israel