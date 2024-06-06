Czech Republic vs Malta Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2024

Czech Republic continue their preparations for the 2024 European Championship when they take on Malta in a friendly at the Untersberg-Arena on Friday. Michele Marcolini’s men will head into the weekend desperate to get one over the hosts, having failed to win any of their last 10 encounters since September 1994.

Czech Republic maintained their fine run of results as they fought back from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Armenia in a friendly on March 26.

Ivan Hasek’s side have picked up five wins and one draw in their last six matches across all competitions — a run which has seen them book their spot in the upcoming European Championship.

Czech Republic have been drawn in Group F of the Euro 2024, alongside Turkey, Georgia and 2016 winners Portugal.

Malta, on the other hand, were involved in a share of the spoils for a second consecutive game as they played out a goalless draw with Belarus.

Marcolini’s men have now failed to win their last six games in all competitions, losing their final six matches in the Euro qualifiers before playing out consecutive stalemates against Slovenia and Belarus.

Next up for Malta is the daunting challenge of taking on an opposing side they have failed to get the better of in their 10 encounters since 1994.

Czech Republic vs Malta Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The Czech Republic have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming eight wins and two draws in their previous 10 games against Malta.

Hasek’s men have won the last five encounters between the two nations, scoring 17 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a goalless draw in October 2000.

The Czech Republic are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 matches while claiming seven wins and four draws since March 2023.

Malta have won just one of their last nine games across all competitions while losing six and picking up two draws since September 2023.

Czech Republic vs Malta Prediction

With their European Championship opener on the horizon, the Czech Republic will look to pick up morale-boosting results in their two final warm-up games. Malta’s form is currently nothing to write home about and we predict the Czech Republic will come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Czech Republic 2-0 Malta

Czech Republic vs Malta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Czech Republic to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Malta’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been less than 11 corner kicks in seven of Malta’s last nine games)