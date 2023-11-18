Czech Republic vs Moldova Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20th 2023 

Czech Republic will host Moldova at the Andruv Stadion on Monday in the final round of the 2024 European Championship Qualifiers.

The home side have had mixed results in the European qualifiers so far but can secure an eighth consecutive appearance in the European Championship this week. They played out a 1-1 draw against Poland on Friday with team captain Tomas Soucek scoring a second-half leveler to keep Czechia's qualification hopes alive.

Czech Republic sit second in their group with 12 points from seven games and will guarantee automatic qualification should they avoid defeat on Monday.

Moldova have steadily picked up points during the qualifiers and remain perhaps surprisingly in contention for advancement to the final tournament in Germany next year. They played out a 1-1 draw against group leaders Albania falling behind midway through the first-half before Vladyslav Babohlo scored a late equalizer to rescue an important point for Tricolorii.

The visitors sit fourth in Group E with 10 points picked so far and must win next week to secure their first-ever European Championship appearance.

Czech Republic vs Moldova Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the fourth meeting between Czechia and Moldova. The hosts are undefeated in their previous three matchups picking up two wins and a draw.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in their three games in this fixture.

The Czech Republic have the second-best defensive record in Group E so far with a goal concession tally of six.

Moldova have scored seven goals in the qualifiers so far. Only last-placed Faroe Islands (2) have scored fewer in the group.

Tricolorii were ranked 157th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 116 places below their weekend opponents.

Czech Republic vs Moldova Prediction

The Czech Republic are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They are undefeated in their last four home games and will be looking forward to Monday's clash.

Moldova meanwhile are winless in their last three games and have won just two of their last 11. They have struggled for results on the road of late and could suffer defeat here.

Prediction: Czech Republic 2-0 Moldova

Czech Republic vs Moldova Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Czechia

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last six competitive matches)