Czech Republic vs Montenegro Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

The Czech Republic will host Montenegro at the Doosan Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Both teams will be hoping to continue their perfect records in the group and remain in contention for a top-two finish.

Ad

Czechia picked up comfortable 2-1 and 4-0 victories over the Faroe Islands and Gibraltar, respectively in their opening two games of the qualifiers and are currently sat atop the group table. Nároďák are currently on an impressive seven-game unbeaten streak and have a strong case to earn direct qualification for the World Cup alongside group favorites, Croatia, who are yet to play any games.

Montenegro are less likely to earn qualification from the group but have started brilliantly, having opened their account with a 3-1 win over Gibraltar before picking up a narrow but thoroughly deserved 1-0 win over the Faroe Islands in their second game, featuring a 96th-minute winner from Edvin Kuc.

Ad

Trending

The Brave Falcons have won each of their last three games but lost seven consecutive games before that and will be keen to avoid falling back into that abysmal form.

Czech Republic vs Montenegro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the sixth-ever meeting between the two nations. Czech Republic have won all five of their previous meetings.

The hosts have been in free-scoring form in previous encounters with Montenegro, scoring 13 goals across five games.

The visitors have only ever managed to register one goal against Czechia in their history.

Only Norway (9) have scored more than the Czechs' six goals in this edition of the UEFA World Cup qualifiers so far.

The Czech Republic are currently ranked 39th in the FIFA World Rankings while Montenegro are ranked 73rd.

Ad

Czech Republic vs Montenegro Prediction

The hosts are strong favorites going into Friday's game and will only need to avoid complacency to get all three points and continue their strong recent form.

The Brave Falcons will have their work cut out if they are to avoid defeat on Friday and will be keen to at least come away with a point against a much better side this week, but could ultimately fall short.

Ad

Prediction: Czech Republic 2-1 Montenegro

Czech Republic vs Montenegro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Czechia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts’ last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Montenegro to concede first: Yes (The visitors have shipped the first goal in eight of their last 10 outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More