Czech Republic vs Poland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2023

Czech Republic and Poland get their 2024 European Championship qualification campaign underway when they face off at the Sinobo Stadium on Friday (March 24).

The two sides last met in a friendly in November 2018, where Lokomotiva secured a slender 1-0 win at the Stadion Energa. Following their horror outing in the 2022 Nations League, Czech Republic will head into the qualifiers looking to right a few wrongs and give their fans something to cheer about.

Jaroslav Silhavy’s side managed one win in six Group A2 games and picked up just four points from a possible 18 to finish rock-bottom and suffer relegation. The Czechs have since been involved in two friendlies, thrashing Faroe Islands 5-0 on November 16 but ran out of steam in a 2-1 loss to Turkey three days later.

Meanwhile, Friday’s game will be Poland’s first outing since their 3-1 loss to France in the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Leading scorer Robert Lewandowski could only grab a 99th-minute consolation from the spot as Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud spearheaded Les Bleus to a comfortable win.

Poland will now look to start things afresh as they kickstart their quest for a fifth consecutive European Championship appearance.

Czech Republic vs Poland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in their previous eight meetings.

Both sides have picked up four wins apiece, with their first meeting coming in March 1997, where the Czechs claimed a 2-1 win in a friendly.

Czech Republic are on a run of five defeats in their last six games across competitions, with last their 5-0 win over Faroe Islands in November being the exception.

Barring their victory over Faroe Islands, Silhavy’s men have scored just twice in their last five games while shipping 12 times.

Poland have managed just one win in their last four games, losing twice and drawing once since November 2022.

Czech Republic vs Poland Prediction

With both sides well capable of grabbing the desired result, a thriller could ensue. While Czech Republic have home advantage, the visitors could do just enough to leave with all three points.

Prediction: Czech Republic 1-2 Poland

Czech Republic vs Poland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Poland

Tip 2: First to score - Poland (Czech Republic have conceded first in five of their last six games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last five meetings between Czech Republic and Poland.)

