Czech Republic vs Scotland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

UEFA has confirmed that Scotland's Nations League match against the Czech Republic on will go ahead on Monday as scheduled a day after the Czech FA called off the game without consulting the Scottish FA.

Monday's Nations League match between the Czech Republic and Scotland will go ahead as planned after negotiations between the Czech FA and UEFA representatives.



Czech team will consist from new players and staff members. — Czech Football Team (@ceskarepre_eng) September 5, 2020

The Czech FA's decision to postpone the game in the wake COVID-19 crisis, after West Ham midfielder Tomáš Soucek and RB Leipzig striker Patrik Schick were told to quarantine, created a lot of confusion but it has been decided that they'll field a squad consisting of new players.

Lokomotiva recorded a comfortable 3-1 away win over rivals Slovakia in their opening fixture of the UEFA Nations League and are currently top of League B Group 2. A weakened squad against Scotland puts Czech Republic in a difficult situation and they will likely end up losing the game without their top players.

Scotland were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Israel and will be looking to make the most of the opportunity and get their campaign back on track when they travel to Olomouc.

Czech Republic vs Scotland Head-to-Head

Across all competitions, the two national teams have crossed paths seven times, four times in Euro qualifiers and three times in friendlies. With four wins, the Czechs have been the dominant side in their meetings, while the Scots have had to settle for two wins in the friendlies.

Their recent meetings have been more or less even, with one win apiece and one stalemate in the last three fixtures. In terms of form, not much separates these sides, except for the fact that the Scots have been more prolific in front of goal, scoring 12 goals in their last five outings.

Czech Republic form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Scotland form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Czech Republic vs Scotland Team News

Czech Republic

Patrik Schick is out of the game as he has gone into self-isolation

The Czech Republic faces a crisis early on in their Nations League campaign as their entire squad that travelled to Bratislava may not be available for selection for Monday's game.

NEWS | Statement on UEFA #NationsLeague fixture v Czech Republic.https://t.co/iZ06UU98o8 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 5, 2020

Midfielder Soucek and forward Schick are definitely out of the game due to the quarantine applied to them, while a decision will be taken on who will play against Scotland in a meeting on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tomáš Soucek, Patrik Schick and other members of the team that took on Slovakia.

Suspended: None

Scotland

For Scotland, the game presents a golden opportunity to get their campaign back on track for a playoff spot and they have a fully fit squad heading into the fixture now that Oli McBurnie has withdrawn from the Scotland squad.

After a disappointing display against Israel, Steve Clarke has vowed to make changes to his line up against the Czechs. Kieran Tierney and Scott McTominay were comfortable in the game and should start on Monday. In the front three, Oliver Burke can come in for John McGinn.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Czech Republic vs Scotland Predicted XI

Czech Republic Predicted XI: TBD due to coronavirus restrictions

Scotland Predicted XI (3-4-3): David Marshall; Kieran Tierney, Scott McKenna, Andrew Robertson; Ryan Jack, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, James Forrest; Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dyke, Oliver Burke

Czech Republic vs Scotland Prediction

Czech Republic managed to defeat rivals Slovakia with three second-half goals after being in control for the majority of the game but with their team situation in the balance, we have to give Scotland the upper hand in the fixture.

Clarke's men were wasteful in the final third against Israel but can find it easy to score goals against the Czech side that will likely be heavily depleted.

Prediction: Czech Republic 0-2 Scotland