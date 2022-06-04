Czech Republic vs Spain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League returns to the fold with another important fixture this weekend as Spain take on Czech Republic on Sunday. Spain have been in impressive form this year and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Czech Republic finished at the top of their group in League B last year to secure promotion to the top flight. The hosts edged Switzerland to a 2-1 victory this week and will look to pull off an upset in this fixture.

Spain, on the other hand, narrowly lost out on the UEFA Nations League title to France last year. La Furia Roja were held to a 1-1 draw by Portugal in their previous game and will need to make amends this weekend.

Czech Republic vs Spain Head-to-Head

Spain have an excellent record against Czech Republic and have won four of the five matches played between the two teams. Czech Republic have never defeated Spain and will want to create history on Sunday.

Story continues below ad

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2016 and ended in a 1-0 victory for Spain. Czech Republic were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Czech Republic form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Spain form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Czech Republic vs Spain Team News

Czech Republic need to be at their best

Czech Republic

Patrik Schick and Tomas Petrasek are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Czech Republic will need to field their best team to stand a chance in this fixture.

Story continues below ad

Injured: Patrik Schick, Tomas Petrasek

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Spain have an impressive squad

Spain

Aymeric Laporte is recovering from an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this encounter. David de Gea has not been selected in the squad and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Aymeric Laporte

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: David de Gea

Czech Republic vs Spain Predicted XI

Czech Republic Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Tomas Vaclik; Vaclav Jemelka, Jakub Brabec, David Zima; Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Michal Sadilek, Jaroslav Zeleny; Jakub Jankto, Adam Hlozek; Jan Kuchta

Story continues below ad

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Dani Olmo; Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres

Czech Republic vs Spain Prediction

Spain were inches away from winning their maiden UEFA Nations League title last year and will want to go a step further this time around. The likes of Alvaro Morata and Ansu Fati have made impressive strides with the national team and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Story continues below ad

Czech Republic have pulled off several upsets over the past year but will have to make do without their star striker Patrik Schick on Sunday. Spain are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Czech Republic 1-3 Spain

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far