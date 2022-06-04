×
Create
Notifications

Czech Republic vs Spain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Spain take on Czech Republic this weekend
Spain take on Czech Republic this weekend
Aditya Hosangadi
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
Modified Jun 04, 2022 02:40 PM IST

The UEFA Nations League returns to the fold with another important fixture this weekend as Spain take on Czech Republic on Sunday. Spain have been in impressive form this year and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Czech Republic finished at the top of their group in League B last year to secure promotion to the top flight. The hosts edged Switzerland to a 2-1 victory this week and will look to pull off an upset in this fixture.

Spain, on the other hand, narrowly lost out on the UEFA Nations League title to France last year. La Furia Roja were held to a 1-1 draw by Portugal in their previous game and will need to make amends this weekend.

Tough game in České Budějovice on Friday evening for our U21 team against @England as we lost 1:2. https://t.co/v5OumlQBcR

Czech Republic vs Spain Head-to-Head

Spain have an excellent record against Czech Republic and have won four of the five matches played between the two teams. Czech Republic have never defeated Spain and will want to create history on Sunday.

Story continues below ad

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2016 and ended in a 1-0 victory for Spain. Czech Republic were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Czech Republic form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Spain form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Czech Republic vs Spain Team News

Czech Republic need to be at their best
Czech Republic need to be at their best

Czech Republic

Patrik Schick and Tomas Petrasek are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Czech Republic will need to field their best team to stand a chance in this fixture.

Story continues below ad

Injured: Patrik Schick, Tomas Petrasek

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Spain have an impressive squad
Spain have an impressive squad

Spain

Aymeric Laporte is recovering from an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this encounter. David de Gea has not been selected in the squad and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Aymeric Laporte

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: David de Gea

Czech Republic vs Spain Predicted XI

Czech Republic Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Tomas Vaclik; Vaclav Jemelka, Jakub Brabec, David Zima; Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Michal Sadilek, Jaroslav Zeleny; Jakub Jankto, Adam Hlozek; Jan Kuchta

Story continues below ad

𝑾𝒐𝒓𝒌 𝒊𝒏 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒈𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒔 🏋🏻‍♂️💪 https://t.co/ie1FCnt8zL

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Dani Olmo; Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres

Czech Republic vs Spain Prediction

Also Read Article Continues below

Spain were inches away from winning their maiden UEFA Nations League title last year and will want to go a step further this time around. The likes of Alvaro Morata and Ansu Fati have made impressive strides with the national team and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Story continues below ad

Czech Republic have pulled off several upsets over the past year but will have to make do without their star striker Patrik Schick on Sunday. Spain are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Czech Republic 1-3 Spain

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी