Czech Republic vs Switzerland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

The 2022 UEFA Nations League kicks off this week and will see the Czech Republic host Switzerland at the Sinobo Stadium in their group opener on Thursday.

The Czech Republic were one of the surprise teams in the European Championship last year, making it to the quarterfinals. They will not play in the World Cup this year after losing 1-0 to Sweden in the semifinals of the playoffs and will now be looking to challenge for the Nations League title.

The home team finished top of their group in the last edition after picking up 12 points from six games and are now set to contest in League A for the first time.

Like their hosts, Switzerland made it to the semifinals of Euro 2020 before losing on penalties to Spain. They secured automatic qualification to the World Cup after a strong qualifying run and will now be looking to gear up for that over the next two weeks.

The A-Team made it to the semifinals of the 2018 Nations League, losing 3-1 to eventual winners Portugal before losing to England on penalties in the battle for third place.

Czech Republic vs Switzerland Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the fifth meeting between the Czech Republic and Switzerland. The home nation have won three of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won the other.

The two sides last faced off in the group stages of Euro 2008, with the Czech Republic winning 1-0.

Czech Republic Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Switzerland Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-W-D-W

Czech Republic vs Switzerland Team News

Czech Republic

Star striker Patrik Schick is set to miss out on international football once again due to an injury. Raków Częstochowa defender Tomas Petrasek was named in the 23-man squad but has withdrawn after picking up an injury in training.

Injured: Patrik Schick, Tomas Petrasek

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Switzerland

Thirty-one-year-old Mattia Bottani is the only uncapped player in the Swiss squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Czech Republic vs Switzerland Predicted XI

Czech Republic Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Tomas Vaclik; Vaclav Jemelka, Jakub Brabec, David Zima; Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Michal Sadilek, Jaroslav Zeleny; Jakub Jankto, Adam Hlozek; Jan Kuchta

Switzerland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Steven Zuber, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen; Breel Embolo

Czech Republic vs Switzerland Prediction

The Czech Republic are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and will be looking to end that run on Thursday. They have not lost a game on home turf since 2020 and will fancy their chances ahead of this one.

Switzerland have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They are the better side ahead of Thursday's clash and should come out on top.

Prediction: Czech Republic 1-2 Switzerland

