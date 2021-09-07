Czech Republic vs Ukraine prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2021

In their final outing before the end of the international break, the Czech Republic and Ukraine go toe-to-toe in a friendly tie at the Doosan Arena on Wednesday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a humbling 3-0 defeat against Belgium, while Ukraine held France to a 1-1 draw last time out.

The Czech Republic failed to make it two wins from two games on Sunday as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Belgium.

Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Alexis Saelemaekers were on target to hand the Red Devils all three points.

This followed a slender 1-0 win over Belarus at the Městský stadion last Tuesday. Czech Republic are currently second in Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with seven points from five games.

Meanwhile, Ukraine put on an impressive performance last time out as they held world champions France to a 1-1 draw on home turf.

In an end-to-end affair at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Mykola Shaparenko and Anthony Martial scored for either side to force a share of the spoils.

It was the second straight draw for Ukraine, who played out a 2-2 stalemate against Kazakhstan in their previous outing.

With five points from five games, Oleksandr Petrakov’s men are currently third in Group D of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Czech Republic vs Ukraine Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. Ukraine have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, picking up two wins from their previous four encounters. Czech Republic have picked up one win, while the spoils have been shared once.

Czech Republic Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Ukraine Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-D

Czech Republic vs Ukraine Team News

Czech Republic

The hosts will be without Olympiacos goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík, who was hooked off with a 14th-minute injury against Belgium.

Injured: Tomáš Vaclík

Suspended: None

Ukraine

Ukraine head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Czech Republic vs Ukraine Predicted XI

Czech Republic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jindřich Staněk; Vladimír Coufal, Tomáš Kalas, Tomáš Holeš, Jan Boril; Tomáš Souček, Alex Král; Jakub Jankto, Antonín Barák, Adam Hložek; Patrik Schick

Ukraine Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Andriy Pyatov, Illya Zabarnyi, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Karavayev, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Viktor Tsyhankov, Eduard Sobol, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Roman Yaremchuk

Czech Republic vs Ukraine Prediction

Both sides endured unconvincing spells in their World Cup qualifiers and will be looking to finish the international break on a high note. They head into the game in similar form and we predict the spoils will be shared in this one.

Prediction: Czech Republic 1-1 Ukraine

Edited by Peter P