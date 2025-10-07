Czechia vs Croatia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9th 2025

Czechia will face Croatia at the Fortuna Arena on Thursday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have performed brightly in their qualifying campaign so far and can guarantee a top-two finish in Group L with a win on Thursday as they sit second in the table with 12 points from an obtainable 15.

They beat Montenegro 2-0 in their last group outing, with Lukas Cerv scoring a brilliant opener just three minutes after kick-off before Besiktas man Vaclav Cerny came off the bench to seal the points in the 96th minute.

Croatia have enjoyed a perfect start to their qualifying campaign and will secure a fourth consecutive World Cup appearance with wins in their final four group games. They coasted to a 4-0 home victory over 10-man Montenegro last time out, featuring goals from three different players including Augsburg man Kristijan Jakic, who netted his maiden international goal.

The visitors have also picked up 12 points in Group , so far, but have played a game fewer than their midweek opponents and will pull clear at the top with a win on Thursday.

Czechia vs Croatia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the sixth meeting between the two nations. Croatia are undefeated in all five of their previous matchups, picking up three wins and two draws.

Vatreni carried out a 5-1 demolition job when the two teams faced off in the reverse meeting of Thursday's fixture.

Croatia have the best offensive and defensive records in Group L so far with 17 goals scored and only one conceded in four matches.

The Czech Republic are ranked 39th in the latest FIFA rankings while Croatia are ranked ninth.

Czechia vs Croatia Prediction

Nároďák are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just once in their last 11 games across all competitions. They are slight underdogs heading into the midweek clash and will hope they learnt something from their last encounter with Croatia.

Vatreni, meanwhile, have won five of their last six matches after winning just two of their previous nine. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Czechia 2-2 Croatia

Czechia vs Croatia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last five matchups)

