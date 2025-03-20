Czechia vs Faroe Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2025

Czechia will host the Faroe Islands at Malšovická aréna on Saturday in the opening round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side performed well in the UEFA Nations League last year and have been promoted back to League A after finishing atop their group with 11 points from six matches.

They were last in action back in November, facing Georgia and winning 2-1, with Pavel Sulc and Adam Hlozek handing the Czech Republic a two-goal lead heading into the break before their opponents pulled one back at the hour mark.

The Faroe Islands, meanwhile, had their struggles in the Nations League but ultimately did enough to avoid the relegation playoffs and will be looking to build on that in the World Cup qualifiers this weekend. They suffered a 1-0 defeat against North Macedonia in their most recent outing, falling behind just after the hour mark and failing to find a way back into the contest.

The visitors will remain on the road following Saturday's clash as they head to Montenegro next week for their second group game.

Czechia vs Faroe Islands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between the two nations, with Czechia coming out on top on each occasion.

The two teams last faced off in a European Championship qualifying clash back in October 2023 which the hosts won 1-0 via a second-half spot kick from Tomas Soucek.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in all seven of their games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1997.

The Faroe Islands have managed just one clean sheet in their last nine games across all competitions.

The Czech Republic were ranked 42nd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 95 places above their weekend opponents.

Czechia vs Faroe Islands Prediction

Nároďák are undefeated in their last five matches, picking up three wins in that period. They have won their last seven games on home soil and will head into the weekend clash as sure-fire favorites.

Landsliðið, meanwhile, have won just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They have failed to perform in this fixture historically and could lose here.

Prediction: Czechia 2-0 Faroe Islands

Czechia vs Faroe Islands Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Czechia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one side has found the back of the net in each of their last seven matchups)

