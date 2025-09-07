Czechia vs Saudi Arabia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

Czechia take a break from competitive football on Monday when they play host to Saudi Arabia in a friendly at Malsovicka Arena. This will be the first meeting between the two nations since May 2006, when Ivan Hasek’s men picked up a 2-0 victory in a similar friendly encounter.

Czechia returned to winning ways in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Montenegro at the Podgorica City Stadium.

Prior to that, Hasek’s side picked up three wins from their first three games in Group L, scoring eight goals and conceding once, before crashing back to earth in a humbling 5-1 loss against Croatia on June 9.

Czechia are well on course for a first FIFA World Cup appearance since 2006 as they currently sit top of the Group L standings, three points above Croatia in second place.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, picked up a morale-boosting result on Thursday when they edged out North Macedonia 2-1 in a friendly at Viktoria Stadion.

Herve Renard’s men had failed to win their previous three outings, claiming one draw and losing twice, including a 2-0 defeat against Mexico in the Gold Cup quarter-finals in June.

Saudi Arabia will look to keep the ball rolling on Monday ahead of their return to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they have been drawn in Group B of the fourth round, alongside Iraq and Indonesia.

Czechia vs Saudi Arabia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second meeting between the two nations, with Milan Baros and Marek Jankulovski scoring to hand Czechia a 2-0 victory in their friendly clash back in May 2006.

Saudi Arabia are unbeaten in their last six friendly matches, picking up five wins and one draw since the start of January 2024.

Czechia have also gone six consecutive friendly matches without defeat since 2023, claiming five wins and one draw in that time.

Hasek’s men are on a run of 10 straight victories on home soil, scoring 26 goals and keeping four clean sheets since a 1-1 draw against Albania in September 2023.

Czechia vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

While Monday’s game remains a dead rubber for Czechia and Saudi Arabia, they will look to put up a strong display at the Malsovicka Arena.

Hasek’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad on paper and we predict they will come out on top in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Czechia 3-1 Saudi Arabia

Czechia vs Saudi Arabia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Czechia to win

Tip 2: First to score - Czechia (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last six outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of Czechia’s last five matches)

