CZR vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - July 3rd, 2021

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another set of knock-out matches this weekend as Denmark lock horns with Czech Republic at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have punched above their weight this summer and will be intent on winning this game.

Denmark have emerged as one of the dark horses to win the tournament and have excelled at Euro 2020. The Danes destroyed Wales in their previous game and will be intent on achieving a similar result in this fixture.

Czech Republic have also pulled off some impressive results and stunned the Netherlands on their way to the quarterfinals. The Czechs can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Squads to choose from

Czech Republic (CZR)

Ales Mandous, Jiri Pavlenka Tomas Vaclik; Jan Boril, Jakub Brabec, Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Pavel Kaderabek, Tomas Kalas, Tomas Holes, Ales Mateju, David Zima; Antonin Barak Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto, Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust, Jakub Pesek, Michal Sadilek, Petr Sevcik, Tomas Soucek; Adam Hlozek, Michael Krmencik, Tomas Pekhart, Patrik Schick, Matej Vydra

Denmark (DEN)

Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow, Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Nicolai Boilesen, Andreas Christensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Simon Kjaer, Joakim Maehle, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jannik Vestergaard; Anders Christiansen, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Robert Skov, Daniel Wass; Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Yussuf Poulsen, Jonas Wind

Predicted Playing XIs

Czech Republic (CZR)

Tomas Vaclik; Jan Boril, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes; Lukas Masopust, Jakub Jankto, Antonin Barak; Patrik Schick

Denmark (DEN)

Kasper Schmeichel; Jannik Vestergaard, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen; Jens Stryger Larsen, Joakim Maehle, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney; Mikkel Damsgaard, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg

Match Details

Match: Czech Republic (CZR) vs Denmark (DEN), UEFA Euro 2020 Quarterfinal match

Date: 3rd July 2021 at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Olympic Stadium, Baku

Czech Republic (CZR) vs Denmark (DEN) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Patrik Schick has already scored one of the best goals in Euro history this year and is the focal point of Czech Republic's forward play. With Tomas Soucek behind him making late runs into the box, Schick will have a few chances to score in this match.

Denmark have a few attacking options of their own and have relied heavily on the prodigious talent of Mikkel Damsgaard. Kasper Dolberg stunned Wales with his brace last week and is a must-have in this team.

Joakim Maehle has been one of Denmark's standout players this year and his propensity for an attacking foray has produced goals at the Euros. Vladimir Coufal performs a similar role for Czech Republic and is an excellent choice for this side.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 caters to those players expecting a victory for Czech Republic.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Tomas Vaclik; Joakim Maehle, Tomas Kalas, Andreas Christensen, Vladimir Coufal; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tomas Soucek, Mikkel Damsgaard (C); Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg, Patrik Schick (VC)

Captain: Mikkel Damsgaard (DEN), Vice-Captain: Patrik Schick (CZR)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Tomas Vaclik; Joakim Maehle, Tomas Kalas, Andreas Christensen, Vladimir Coufal; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes, Mikkel Damsgaard; Kasper Dolberg (VC), Patrik Schick (C)

Captain: Patrik Schick (CZR), Vice-Captain: Kasper Dolberg (DEN)

