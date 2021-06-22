CZR vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 22nd, 2021

England are back in action with their last group game at UEFA Euro 2020 as they lock horns with Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have nearly qualified for the knock-outs and will need to take something away from this game.

Czech Republic have punched above their weight at the Euros and have excellent players in their ranks. The Czechs have managed four points from their two games against Scotland and Croatia and will want to pull off an upset this week.

England, on the other hand, have not been at their best at the Euros and will need to find their feet before the next round. The Three Lions were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Scotland in their previous game and cannot afford to lose this match.

Squads to choose from

Czech Republic (CZR)

Ales Mandous, Jiri Pavlenka, Tomas Vaclik; Jan Boril, Jakub Brabec, Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Pavel Kaderabek, Tomas Kalas, Tomas Holes, Ales Mateju, David Zima; Antonin Barak Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto, Alex Kral, Lukas Masopust, Jakub Pesek, Michal Sadilek, Petr Sevcik, Tomas Soucek, Adam Hlozek, Michael Krmencik, Tomas Pekhart, Patrik Schick, Matej Vydra

England (ENG)

Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford; Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White; Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

Predicted Playing XIs

Czech Republic (CZR)

Tomas Vaclik; Jan Boril, Tomas Kalas, Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Holes, Tomas Soucek; Lukas Masopust, Jakub Jankto, Vladimir Darida; Patrik Schick

England (ENG)

Jordan Pickford; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane

Match Details

Match: Czech Republic (CZR) vs England (ENG), UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match

Date: 23rd June 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Czech Republic (CZR) vs England (ENG) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Harry Maguire has recovered from his injury and is set to return to the fold alongside John Stones against Czech Republic. Kalvin Phillips has excelled in his advanced role for England and is a must-have in this team.

With Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount unavailable for this match, Luke Shaw and Jack Grealish are set to play a part in this match. Grealish, in particular, has been exceptional with Aston Villa this season and is an excellent choice for this team.

Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling have brilliant records against Czech Republic and should feature in the forward line. Czech striker Patrik Schick has exceeded expectations at Euro 2020 and could also make his mark in this match.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 is for those players expecting a more even contest between England and Czech Republic.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Luke Shaw; Kalvin Phillips, Tomas Soucek, Jack Grealish (VC); Raheem Sterling, Patrik Schick, Harry Kane (C)

Captain: Harry Kane (ENG), Vice-Captain: Jack Grealish (ENG)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, John Stones, Luke Shaw; Kalvin Phillips, Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Darida, Jack Grealish; Raheem Sterling, Patrik Schick (VC), Harry Kane (C)

Captain: Harry Kane (ENG), Vice-Captain: Patrik Schick (CZR)

