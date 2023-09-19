D.C. United vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2023

D.C. United will welcome Atlanta United to Audi Field for an MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Wednesday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Charlotte FC over the weekend.

Atlanta United, meanwhile, came from behind to defeat Inter Miami 5-2 on home turf. They went behind to Leonardi Campana's 25th-minute strike but rallied to claim a 3-1 lead at halftime. Second-half goals from Georgios Giakoumakis and Tyler Wolff made sure of the result.

The victory took the five stripes to sixth spot in the table, having garnered 45 points from 29 games. D.C. United are ninth with 35 points to show for their efforts in 29 games.

D.C. United vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 15 occasions in the past. Atlanta United have nine wins to their name, while D.C. United were victorious in six previous games. Both sides are yet to play out a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2023 when Atlanta United claimed a 3-1 home win.

Atlanta United have won each of the last five head-to-head games.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

D.C. United have managed just one win in their last seven games in all competitions.

Eight of D.C. United's last nine games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

D.C. United vs Atlanta United Prediction

An out-of-sorts D.C. United will host Atlanta United, hoping to end their recent poor run of results. The capital side have also struggled to get the better of their next opponents, losing each of the last five clashes.

Atlanta United are fresh off ending Inter Miami's 12-game unbeaten streak and this win could serve as a confidence-booster. They can also count on their winning run against a struggling DC United.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: D.C. United 2-4 Atlanta United

D.C. United vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Atlanta United to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Atlanta United to score over 1.5 goals