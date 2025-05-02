D.C. United vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

D.C. United and Colorado Rapids will trade tackles in MLS action on Saturday (May 3rd). The game will be played at Audi Field.
The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat they suffered away to Philadelphia Union last weekend. Jakob Glesnes, Danley Jean Jacques and Bruno Damiani scored a goal each to help their side claim all three points.
The Rapids, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Seattle Sounders. They went behind to Danny Musovski's 45th-minute strike, but Djordje Mihailovic equalized nine minutes into the second half to ensure the two sides canceled each other out.
The stalemate left them in fifth spot in the Western Conference standings, having garnered 16 points from 10 games. D.C. United are 13th in the Eastern Conference with nine points to their name.
D.C. United vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- D.C. United have 22 wins from the last 47 head-to-head games. Colorado Rapids were victorious 14 times while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- One of those draws came in their most recent clash in September 2022 when they canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate.
- The last four head-to-head games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Five of DC United's last six league games have produced three goals or more, with four games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.
- Eight of Rapids' last nine league games have produced over 1.5 goals.
- DC have won just one of their last seven league games (five losses).
D.C. United vs Colorado Rapids Prediction
D.C United have been out of sorts in recent weeks and are winless in their last three home games, losing each of the last two. However, they have a good record in this fixture in recent years, having lost just one of the nine games between the two sides.
Colorado Rapids, for their part, have conceded at least two goals in four of their last six league games. They are unbeaten in their last three, drawing each of the last two.
We are backing this trend to continue, with both sides canceling each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: D.C. United 1-1 Colorado Rapids
D.C. United vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals