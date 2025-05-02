D.C. United vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

D.C. United and Colorado Rapids will trade tackles in MLS action on Saturday (May 3rd). The game will be played at Audi Field.

Ad

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat they suffered away to Philadelphia Union last weekend. Jakob Glesnes, Danley Jean Jacques and Bruno Damiani scored a goal each to help their side claim all three points.

The Rapids, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Seattle Sounders. They went behind to Danny Musovski's 45th-minute strike, but Djordje Mihailovic equalized nine minutes into the second half to ensure the two sides canceled each other out.

Ad

Trending

The stalemate left them in fifth spot in the Western Conference standings, having garnered 16 points from 10 games. D.C. United are 13th in the Eastern Conference with nine points to their name.

D.C. United vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

D.C. United have 22 wins from the last 47 head-to-head games. Colorado Rapids were victorious 14 times while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in September 2022 when they canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate.

The last four head-to-head games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Five of DC United's last six league games have produced three goals or more, with four games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Eight of Rapids' last nine league games have produced over 1.5 goals.

DC have won just one of their last seven league games (five losses).

Ad

D.C. United vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

D.C United have been out of sorts in recent weeks and are winless in their last three home games, losing each of the last two. However, they have a good record in this fixture in recent years, having lost just one of the nine games between the two sides.

Colorado Rapids, for their part, have conceded at least two goals in four of their last six league games. They are unbeaten in their last three, drawing each of the last two.

Ad

We are backing this trend to continue, with both sides canceling each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: D.C. United 1-1 Colorado Rapids

D.C. United vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More