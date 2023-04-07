D.C. United vs Columbus Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2023

D.C. United host Columbus at Audi Field in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting starts to the season.

D.C. United are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference, two points off the top nine. Wayne Rooney's side have been in disappointing form of late and are winless in their last five league games, having lost three of them. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Columbus this weekend.

Columbus, on the other hand, are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference, four points off Cincinnati at the top of the table. Wilfried Nancy's side have been in strong form recently and will be going into the game off the back of a 4-0 win against Real Salt Lake last time out. They will look to carry that momentum into the game against D.C. United on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

D.C. United vs Columbus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with D.C. United winning only one.

Columbus came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in March. Lucas Zelarayan's brace was enough to secure the win on the night.

D.C. United have the fourth worst goals per game ratio with 1.7 in their six games so far this season.

Columbus have scored the joint-highest amount of goals this season with 15 in their six games.

D.C. United vs Columbus Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form this season and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Nigel Robertha, Martin Rodriguez, Derrick Williams, Brendan Hines-Ike and Andy Najar will all miss the game for D.C. United. Meanwhile, Columbus will be without Luis Diaz, Kevin Molino, Juan Hernandez and Josh Williams due to injury.

It's difficult to see D.C. United taking anything away from the game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. We predict Columbus will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: D.C. United 0-3 Columbus

D.C. United vs Columbus Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Columbus Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (D.C. United have only scored seven goals in their six games this season, while Columbus have only conceded eight)

Tip 3 - Aidan Morris to score/assist (The midfielder has three goals in his last two games)

