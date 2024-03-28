D.C. United vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30th 2024 

D.C. United will welcome CF Montreal to Audi Field for an MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw away to St. Louis City last weekend. Joshua Yaro broke the deadlock for St. Louis in the 19th minute while Theodore Ku-DiPietro and Christian Benteke scored to give the visitors a 2-1 lead at the break. Joao Klaus drew the game level from the spot in the 70th minute.

CF Montreal, meanwhile, fell to a 4-3 defeat away to Chicago Fire. They raced into an early two-goal lead by the 12th minute courtesy of Matias Coccaro's brace. Maren Haile-Selassie halved the deficit just before halftime while Dominik Yankov restored Montreal's two-goal lead with just 20 minutes left. Raheem Edwards' 82nd-minute dismissal for the visitors paved the way for the Fire to complete a stunning comeback. Hugo Cuypers and Kellyn Acosta scored injury-time goals to secure all three points.

The defeat left CF Montreal in sixth spot, having garnered seven points from four games. DC United are 10th with six points to their name.

D.C. United vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 30th meeting between the two sides. They each have 10 wins apiece while nine games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in July 2023 when D.C. United claimed a 1-0 away win in the Leagues Cup.

CF Montreal's last three league games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of D.C. United's five league games this term have seen both teams to score and also produced four goals or more.

D.C. United vs Montreal Prediction

D.C. United are winless in their last four league games (three draws). Nevertheless, they enter this game as the bookmakers' favorites and also have home support behind them.

CF Montreal lost their last game in harrowing circumstances and will have to put that behind them if they are to get anything here.

This fixture has been keenly contested, evidenced by the fact that they are evenly split down the middle in head-to-head results. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: D.C. United 2-2 Montreal

D.C. United vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals