D.C. United host New England Revolution at Audi Field in Major League Soccer on Saturday (March 25).

The two teams are five points and eight places adrift of each other in the Eastern Conference. While nine-point New England are hot on the heels of Atlanta United, who lead the standings with ten points, D.C. sit 11th with four points.

After a positive start that saw them prevail over Toronto 3-2, a run of two defeats and one draw has dampened the mood at Audi Field. However, Black-and-Red are yet to lose at home this term and will look to make that count. Coach Wayne Rooney has retooled his roster, dropping three players due to injuries.

New England, meanwhile, have tasted one defeat in the new campaign. They were crushed 4-0 by Los Angeles FC in their previous game, denting their near-flawless run. However, that result did not prevent them from staying third in the points table,.

The Revs also have injury concerns, with five players sidelined. Wingers Tommy McNamara and Nacho Gil are battling leg injuries, while goalkeeper Jacob Jackson is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury. Manager Bruce Arena will strive for a positive outcome ahead of their cracker with New York City.

New England won 1-0 in their last meeting with D.C.

D.C. United vs New England Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

D.C. boast one win in their last five clashes with New England, who have won four times.

In their last five games at Audi Field, D.C.have won and drawn once, while New England have won thrice.

D.C.have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

New England have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away matches.

D.C. have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while New England have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: D.C. United – L-D-L-W-L; New England – W-L-W-W-W.

D.C. United vs New England Prediction

The new recruits seem to have hit the ground running. Christian Benteke leads the hosts' charts with two goals, while Mateusz Klich boasts one goal and an assist. Bobby Wood, Gustao Bou and three others have scored once apiece.

It’s not a season-defining clash for D.C.but a crucial game they can’t afford to lose. The hosts should prevail, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: D.C. United 2-1 New England

D.C. United vs New England Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – D.C.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: D.C. to score first – Yes

Tip 4: New England - Yes

Poll : 0 votes