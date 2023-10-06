D.C. United vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th, 2023

D.C. United host New York City FC (NYCFC) at Audi Field in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having had similar starts to the season.

D.C. United are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference, one point behind their opponents. Wayne Rooney's side have been in poor form of late and are winless in their last five games across all competitions, having lost two of them. They will hope to turn things around with a win against NYCFC on Saturday.

NYCFC are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference, tied on points with Montreal in 9th. Nick Cushing's side have been in decent form recently, and are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, having won two of them. They will look to extend their unbeaten streak with a win against D.C. United on Saturday.

Both are looking to climb up the table with a win, and that should make for an interesting contest.

D.C. United vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

NYCFC have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with D.C. United winning the other.

NYCFC came away as 3-2 winners the last time the two sides faced each other, back in March. Goals from Talles Magno, Santiago Rodriguez and Thiago were enough to secure the victory on the night, with Christian Benteke and Steven Birnbaum scoring for D.C. United.

The two sides haven't drawn any of their last seven games against each other.

NYCFC haven't won any of their last five away games.

D.C. United vs New York City FC Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Martin Rodriguez, Mohanad Jeahze and Tyler miller are all out for D.C. United due to injury. Meanwhile, NYCFC will be without Maxi Moralez for the game.

It's hard to see D.C. United taking anything away from the game given the difference in form between the two sides. We predict a tight match, with NYCFC coming away with a slender victory.

Prediction: D.C. United 1-2 NYCFC

D.C. United vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: NYCFC Win

Tip 2 - More than 1.5 goals scored in the game

Tip 3 - Christian Benteke to score/assist