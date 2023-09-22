D.C. United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd September 2023

D.C. United host New York Red Bulls at the Audi Field Stadium on Saturday for a clash in the MLS, looking to return to winning ways for the first time in four games.

With just 36 points from 30 games, D.C. United are in ninth position in the Eastern Conference table and have largely blown hot and cold this season. In fact, they've won consecutively just once so far, a run of three on the bounce back in April.

There were signs that Wayne Rooney's side were returning to top gear following a comprehensive 4-0 demolition of Chicago Fire at the start of September, but after three consecutive draws, it seems like a false dawn.

However, D.C. United will be encouraged to see that Red Bulls are in a much worse position than them. The New York outfit has accrued five points fewer than D.C. and sit five places below them.

Their recent form hasn't been great either, losing three in a row to Inter Miami, New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union, followed by consecutive draws against New York City and Austin.

D.C. United vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 102 previous clashes between the sides, with D.C. United winning on 44 occasions and losing just 39 times.

New York Red Bulls have won their last two clashes against D.C. United with a score of 1-0, both coming at home.

New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last five clashes with D.C. United, winning four.

New York Red Bulls haven't conceded a goal to D.C. United in their last three encounters: 0-0 in August 2022, 1-0 in May 2023 and 1-0 in August 2023.

New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last two visits to D.C. United, keeping a clean sheet in both.

New York Red Bulls are winless in their last five MLS games, while D.C. United haven't won in their last three.

D.C. United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Neither side are on a great run of form right now, and while the Red Bulls boast a terrific record in their recent games, this one could see them play out a draw.

Prediction: D.C. United 1-1 New York Red Bulls

D.C. United vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes