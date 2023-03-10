D.C. United vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th March 2023

D.C. United will entertain Orlando City at Audi Field in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

D.C. United vs Orlando City Preview

The two teams dropped points in their last league games and will look to get back on their feet this weekend. D.C United lost on the road to Columbus Crew 2-0 while Orlando City were held to a goalless draw by Cincinnati. The hosts got the better of the visitors in their last two clashes, outscoring them 7-4.

Black-and-Red launched their campaign with a 3-2 win over Toronto, sparking optimism among fans and the local media following criticism of Wayne Rooney’s leadership last season. However, the coach’s tactics will come under scrutiny once again in the wake of their defeat to Columbus Crew.

The visitors returned from Mexico unscathed in the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 clash with UANL. The first leg ended in a thrilling goalless draw, with the sides set to renew their hostilities on March 15. Orlando City will hope to replicate their solid showing against D.C. United.

The Lions won their season-opening match against New York RB 2-1 but were held to a goalless draw by Cincinnati in their second game. They are in the eighth spot while D.C. United sit 17th, with only one point separating the sides at this early stage of the season. Orlando City will be without three players, including Jack Lynn, due to injuries.

D.C. United vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

D.C. United have won thrice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Orlando City.

D.C. United have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against Orlando City at Audi Field.

D.C. United have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

Orlando City have won once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

D.C. United have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Orlando City have won once, drawn thrice and lost once.

D.C. United vs Orlando City Prediction

The hosts have sidelined five players due to injuries, with Taxiarchis Fountas and Martín Rodríguez among those to miss the clash.

Facundo Torres, who scored nine times last season, has already opened his account. Ercan Kara is expected to follow suit. He led the visitors with 11 goals last season.

We expect a stalemate due to both sides’ determination to avoid setbacks.

Prediction: D.C. United 2-2 Orlando City

D.C. United vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: D.C. United to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Orlando City to score - Yes

