D.C. United vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th 2025

D.C. United will play host to Sporting Kansas City at Audi Field in Major League Soccer on Saturday. Both sides are in search of their first win in the new campaign.

D.C. United vs Sporting Kansas City Preview

D.C. United were held to a 2-2 draw at home in their season-opening game by Toronto, which was followed by another stalemate. The hosts played to a 2-2 away draw against Chicago Fire. They are set to honour two straight home matches with the hope of claiming their first win this term. D.C. United are unbeaten in their last six matches.

Black-and-Red sit ninth on two points in the Eastern Conference table but could hit the top three if they succeed in this game. It would be a promising start for D.C. United, who ran a dismal campaign last season, finishing 20th overall and failing to qualify for the playoffs. They have suffered only one defeat in their last five home matches.

Sporting Kansas City seem not to have recovered from last season's woes. They opened the new campaign with a 1-0 away defeat to Austin before losing at home to San Jose Earthquakes 2-1. In between those games, Sporting Kansas City were crushed by Inter Miami 3-1 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Wizards will head for this meeting on the back of four straight defeats across competitions. Although it’s early days yet, things don’t look good for their campaign. Last season, they finished 27th overall and did not qualify for the playoffs. Sporting Kansas City’s last visit to D.C. United ended in a 1-0 defeat.

D.C. United vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

D.C. United have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches against Sporting Kansas City.

D.C. United have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches at home against Sporting Kansas City.

D.C. United have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Sporting Kansas City have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

D.C. United have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches while Sporting Kansas City have drawn once and lost four times. Form Guide: D.C. United – D-D-W-D-W, Sporting Kansas City – L-L-L-L-D.

D.C. United vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

D.C. United will strive to maintain their early momentum and push to claim their first win of the season in front of their home fans.

Sporting Kansas City certainly have the desire to stop their losing streak, but do they have what it takes to do so currently?

D.C. United are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: D.C. United 2-1 Sporting Kansas City

D.C. United vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – D.C. United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: D.C. United to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sporting Kansas City to score - Yes

