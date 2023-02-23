D.C. United vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th February 2023

D.C. United will entertain Toronto at Audi Field in Major League Soccer action on Sunday.

D.C. United vs Toronto Preview

Interestingly, the two teams finished next to each other in the Eastern Conference last season and were also close neighbors in the overall table. D.C. United ended their campaign on the Eastern Conference floor – 14th out of 14 teams - while Toronto sat just above in the 13th spot. In the general table, they placed 28th and 27th respectively.

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney, who was appointed last year as head coach of the Black-and-Red, is under intense pressure to deliver. D.C. United fans have tasted sumptuous victories in the past, with their side boasting four MLS Cups. A good start would keep their hopes alive.

Former USA, Egypt and Swansea coach Bob Bradley is yet to satisfy expectations since joining Toronto FC from Los Angeles FC in 2021. He has so far been spared, probably for winning the Canadian Championship in June 2022. We are unsure if the honeymoon will continue in the new season.

The Reds’ rough patch of form stretched into their preseason as they were unable to win any of the four exhibition games they played. They were defeated by LA Galaxy 2-1 in their last friendly. The last meeting between D.C. United and Toronto ended in a 2-2 draw at Audi Field, the venue of Sunday’s clash.

D.C. United vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

D.C. United have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five clashes with Toronto.

D.C. United have outscored Toronto 15-8 in their last five meetings in all competitions.

D.C United have won once and lost four times in their last five matches at home.

Toronto have drawn once and lost four times in their last five away matches.

D.C. United have won once and lost four times in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Toronto have drawn once and lost four times.

D.C. United vs Toronto Prediction

Coach Rooney will have the services of Taxiarchis Fountas for another full season. The 27-year-old striker was the hosts’ top scorer last season with 12 goals. Former Liverpool and Crystal Palace star Christian Benteke, who recently joined the outfit, is expected to reinforce their attack.

Last season's top scorer Jonathan Osorio, with nine goals, is expected to be flanked by new signings, Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.

D.C. United appear to be more battle ready than Toronto, and we expect the home side to secure a victory.

Prediction: D.C. United 2-1 Toronto

D.C. United vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – D.C. United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: D.C. United to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Toronto to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes