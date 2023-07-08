Daegu FC vs Gangwon FC Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10th 2023

Daegu FC and Gangwon FC get round 22 of the South Korean K League 1 up and running when they go head-to-head on Monday.

Jung-Hwan Yoon’s men have lost their last four visits to the DGB Daegu Bank Park and will head into the game looking to end this poor run.

Daegu FC returned to winning ways on Saturday as they edged out Jeju United 2-1 at the Jeju World Cup Stadium.

Prior to that, Won-kwon Choi’s men were on a run of three consecutive away defeats, including a 1-0 loss against Suwon Samsung Bluewings in their FA Cup last-16 clash.

With 31 points from 21 matches, Jeju United are currently fifth in the K League 1 table but could move into third place with all three points on Monday.

Meanwhile, Gangwaon FC failed to find their feet as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Gwangji FC on Saturday.

The Gangwon Kodiaks have now gone eight straight games without a win across all competitions, losing five and claiming three draws since May.

With 14 points from 21 games, Gangwon are currently 11th in the league table, just four points above rock-bottom Suwon Samsung Bluewings.

Daegu FC vs Gangwon FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 47 meetings between the sides, Daegu boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Gangwon FC have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

The Gangwon Kodiaks are without a win in their last seven away games against Daegu, losing six and claiming one draw since April 2018.

Choi’s men are unbeaten in five consecutive home games, picking up two wins and three draws since May’s 3-0 loss to Ulsan Hyundai.

Gangwon have failed to win their last five away games across all competitions, losing three and picking up two draws since a 3-2 win over Gimpo FC in the FA Cup.

Daegu FC vs Gangwon FC Prediction

While Gangwon will be looking to stop the rot, they journey to the DGB Daegu Bank Park, where they have failed to win their last seven visits since July 2017. Daegu have been rock-solid at home in recent weeks and we anticipate them claiming all three points.

Prediction: Daegu FC 2-1 Gangwon FC

Daegu FC vs Gangwon FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Daegu FC

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Daegu’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last eight meetings between the teams)

