Daegu vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021

Daegu take on Beijing Guoan at the Milliy Stadium in Tashkent on Friday. This will be their third Group I game in the AFC Champions League.
Daegu have been in good form this season and will be going into the game off the back of a 7-0 victory against United City last time out. Lee Byueng-keun's side are currently second in Group I and a win on Friday could potentially take them to the top of the table.
Beijing Guoan will go into the game following a humiliating 7-0 mauling against Kawasaki Frontale last time out.
Slaven Bilic's side are currently third in the group and have been inconsistent this season. A win on Friday would see Beijing leapfrog Daegu into second in the group.
One of the two sides are most likely to finish second in the group, and Friday's game will be crucial in deciding who does.
Daegu vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head
This will be the first time that the two teams will be facing each other.
Daegu has had a solid season so far, while Beijing Guoan have faltered of late after a strong start to their campaign.
Daegu Form Guide: W-W-D-L-W
Beijing Guoan Form Guide: L-W-W-D-L
Daegu vs Beijing Guoan Team News
Daegu
Woo-seok Kim will miss the game after picking up an injury last week, while Ki-dong Park is still unavailable due to a back injury he suffered in February.
Tae-uk Jeong, Jae-woo Kim and Seong-won Jeong are on international duty with South Korea and are unavailable for the game.
Injured: Woo-seok Kim, Ki-dong Park
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Tae-uk Jeong, Jae-woo Kim, Seong-won Jeong
Beijing Guoan
Beijing Guoan have no new injury worries following their 7-0 loss to Kawasaki Frontale last time out.
John Hou Saeter, Jonathan Viera and Yang Yu are still unavailable due to injuries they picked up earlier this year.
Injured: John Hou Saeter, Jonathan Viera, Yang Yu
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Daegu vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI
Daegu Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Young-woon Choi; Byung-Hyun Park, Jung-woon Hong; Jin-hyuk Kim; Soon-min Hwang, Yong-rae Lee, Tsubasa Nishi, Seong-won Jang; Cesinha, Keun-ho Lee; Edgar
Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Quanbo Guo; Mohemati Maibijiang, Shaowen Liang, Qilong Ruan, Dongdong Xu; Wenhao Jiang, Jiaqi Hu, Yucheng Shi, Longfei Xie; Dezhi Duan, Boxi Li
Daegu vs Beijing Guoan Prediction
Based on recent form alone, Daegu should have enough to get past Beijing Guoan on Friday.
We predict a tight game with Daegu doing enough to come away with all three points.
Prediction: Daegu 2-1 Beijing Guoan
