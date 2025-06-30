Daegu vs Gangwon Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2nd 2025

Daegu will face Gangwon at the DGB Daegu Bank Park on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of their 2025 Korean Cup campaign. The home side have endured a poor season in their K League 1, sitting rock-bottom in the league standings and will hope they can find better luck in the domestic cup this week.

They kicked off their cup campaign with a 2-0 home win over third-tier outfit Gimhae City. They then locked horns with Anyang in the last 16 of the tournament and won 2-1, with Jung Jae-Sang and Park Dae-Hoon getting on the scoresheet in the second half before their opponents scored a late consolation goal.

Gangwon, meanwhile, have picked up good results in the league in recent games and will be looking to carry that momentum into the Korean Cup this week. They picked up a 2-1 comeback victory over Siheung in the previous round of the cup, heading into the break a goal down and then drawing level via an own goal before Cho Jin-hyuk netted a late winner.

Daegu vs Gangwon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 55 meetings between Daegu and Gangwon. The hosts have won 24 of those games while the visitors have won 17 times, with their other 14 contests ending in draws.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture and their last 12 across all competitions.

Gangwon last appeared at this stage of the Korean Cup back in 2023, while Daegu's last quarterfinal appearance came back in 2022.

Both sides have scored 20 goals in the K League 1 this term, the joint-second-fewest in the division.

Daegu vs Gangwon Prediction

Daegu are on a seven-game losing streak with five of those outings ending in defeat. They have, however, lost just two of their last six home games across all competitions and will hope their home advantage can spur them to victory on Wednesday.

Gangwon, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive victories after winning just one of their previous six matches. They have had the upper hand in this fixture in recent games and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Daegu 1-2 Gangwon

Daegu vs Gangwon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gangwon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)

