Daegu vs Gimcheon Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2025

Daegu will host Gimcheon at the DGB Daegu Bank Park on Friday in another round of the 2025 K League 1 campaign. The home side have endured a near disastrous season and will need to turn a corner soon if they are to save their top-flight status as they sit rock-bottom in the table with just 14 points from 21 matches.

They picked up an important point in their 1-1 draw with Ulsan last time out, with veteran talisman Cesinha scoring a goal in either half to rescue a draw for Daegu against the reigning champions.

Gimcheon, meanwhile, have had mixed results in recent games and have fallen significantly behind in the title race. They suffered a narrow 2-1 home defeat to league leaders Jeonbuk in their last match, finding themselves two goals down before Ki-jong Won netted a consolation goal for Sangmu 10 minutes from normal time.

The visitors sit third in the table but are 13 points off the top after 21 games played and will be keen to reduce that gap on Friday.

Daegu vs Gimcheon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 55th meeting between Daegu and Gimcheon. The hosts have won 27 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 12 times, with their other 15 contests ending in draws.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last seven.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games across all competitions.

Sangmu have the third-best offensive and defensive records in the South Korean top flight this season with 27 goals scored and 20 conceded.

All three of Daegu's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Daegu vs Gimcheon Prediction

Daegu are on a nine-game winless streak and have won just one of their last 12 outings. They are without a win in their last five home matches and could struggle here.

Gimcheon's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are slight favorites heading into the weekend clash despite their recent struggles on the road and should win this one.

Prediction: Daegu 0-1 Gimcheon

Daegu vs Gimcheon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gimcheon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

