Daegu vs Jeonbuk Motors prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022-23

The round of 16 stage of the AFC Champions League gets underway this week and in an all-Korean matchup, Daegu will lock horns with familiar foes Jeonbuk Motors at the Urawa Komaba Stadium on Thursday.

Daegu finished first in Group F, thanks to their superior head-to-head record against the Urawa Reds, who also finished the group stage with 13 points. Jeonbuk Motors made it to the knockout stages as one of the best second-placed teams in the group stage.

Daegu have never progressed beyond the round of 16 fixtures, suffering a 4-2 defeat against Nagoya Grampus last season. Jeonbuk are two-time winners of the continental competition, lifting the trophy in 2006 and 2016. Last season, they suffered a defeat in the quarter-finals against Ulsan Hyundai.

Daegu vs Jeonbuk Motors Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 50 times across all competitions and this will be the first meeting between them in the AFC Champions League. Jeonbuk have been the dominating side in this fixture and have just one defeat to their name in their last 10 meetings against their eastern rivals.

The Warriors have 29 wins in this fixture and Daegu have been able to secure just nine wins, while the remaining 12 games have ended in draws. This will be the third meeting between the two sides this season, with the two K-League 1 meetings ending in 1-1 draws.

Daegu form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

Jeonbuk Motors form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Daegu vs Jeonbuk Motors Team News

Daegu

There are no reported injuries for Daegu as Ceshinha returned to the starting XI in their 4-0 loss against Ulsan Hyundai on Saturday. Lee Jinyong, Keita and Hwang Jaewon were suspended for that game but should be able to feature in this match.

Injured: None.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Jeonbuk Motors

Hong Jeong-ho is a long-term absentee and will play no part in this fixture. Bo-kyeong Choi and Keun-ho Lee were also absent from the squad in their 3-1 defeat to Incheon on Saturday and their involvement is doubtful for this match.

Modou Barrow's mother recently passed away and the player has taken a leave of absence and remains unavailable.

Injured: Hong Jeong-ho.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: Bo-kyeong Choi, Keun-ho Lee.

Unavailable: Modou Barrow.

Daegu vs Jeonbuk Motors Predicted XIs

Daegu (3-4-3): Seung-Hoon Oh (GK); Jin-Hyeok Kim, Tae-Wook Jeong, Hong Jeong-woon; Lee Tae-hee, Daniel Penha, Hee-Seung Kim, Jang Seong-won; Cesinha, Zeca, Go Jae-hyeon

Jeonbuk Motors (3-5-2): Lee Bum-Soo (GK); Kim Jin-su, Jin-Seop Park, Kim Moon-hwan; Ryu Jae-moon, Paik Seung-ho, Kim Jin-Kyu, Kim Bo-kyung, Sang-Yun Kang; Song Min-kyu, Gustavo

Daegu vs Jeonbuk Motors Prediction

Daegu have scored 14 goals in the group stage of the competition but have struggled in their recent fixtures as they have lost their last four games. Jeonbuk, on the other hand, scored seven goals in the group stages but were undefeated.

They are in slightly better form than Daegu currently and, given their superior record in this fixture, should be able to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Daegu 1-2 Jeonbuk Motors

