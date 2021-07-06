Daegu vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021

Daegu FC and Kawasaki Frontale will battle it out for three points in the AFC Champions League on Thursday.

Both sides were victorious in their most recent continental fixtures, with Frontale picking up a 2-0 victory over United City. Kei Chinen and Tatsuya Hasegawa scored in each half for the Japanese outfit.

Deagu were 3-0 victors over Beijing Guoan. Kim Jin-Hyeok and Jung Chi-in scored in both halves before Liang Shaowen put through his own net in the 76th minute.

The victories saw both sides retain their respective positions at the summit of Group I's standings. Kawasaki Frontale currently lead the way with maximum points garnered from four matches. Daegu are three points behind in second place.

This is very much a direct knockout game to qualify for the next round. While a draw will be enough for Kawasaki Frontale, Daegu need a victory to keep their hopes of automatic qualification alive.

Daegu vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the sides ended in a 3-2 win in favor of Kawasaki Frontale. Brazilian midfielder Joao Schmidt scored the game-winning goal in the 53rd minute to help his side complete a comeback victory in a game that also saw Daegu miss a penalty.

The win was the 31st in an ongoing sequence of 34 unbeaten games for the J1 League side. Incredibly, they have not tasted defeat in all competitions since a shock 1-0 reversal against Oita Trinita in November 2020.

Daegu FC are currently on a three-game winning run and will be looking to make it four on the bounce.

Daegu FC form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Kawasaki form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Daegu vs Kawasaki Frontale Team News

Daegu

Woo-seok Kim will miss the game after picking up an injury in the first leg against Frontale. Meanwhile, Ki-dong Park is still unavailable due to a back injury he suffered in February.

Tabusa Nishi has served out his one-game suspension and should be back in contention for a place in the team.

Injured: Woo-seok Kim, Ki-dong Park

Suspension: None

Kawasaki Frontale

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for manager Toru Oniki.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Daegu vs Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI

Daegu Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Young-woon Choi; Byung-Hyun Park, Jung-woon Hong; Jin-hyuk Kim; Soon-min Hwang, Yong-rae Lee, Hoo-Sung Oh, Seong-won Jang; Cesinha, Keun-ho Lee; Edgar

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung (GK); Kyohei Noborizato, Shintaro Kurumaya, Jesiel, Zein Issaka; Joao Schmidt, Kento Tachibanada, Yasuto Wakizaka; Tatsuya Hasegawa, Yu Koboyashio, Leandro Damiao

Daegu vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Daegu FC are more in need of the points. Even though a draw could still leave them with a chance of qualifying as one of the best second-placed teams, they are likely to go all out.

This could play into the hands of an in-form Kawasaki Frontale who have enough quality in attack to take advantage of the spaces left behind. The two sides are high-octane, attacking teams and another goalfest is likely.

We are predicting a narrow victory for Toru Oniki's side.

Prediction: Daegu FC 2-3 Kawasaki Frontale

