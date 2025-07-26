Daegu vs Pohang Steelers Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025 

Daegu and Pohang Steelers will battle for three points in a K League 1 matchday 24 clash on Sunday (July 27th). The game will be played at DGB Daegu Bank Park.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing away to Anyang. They were two goals down at the break, with Yago Cesar breaking the deadlock from the spot while Kim Bo-kyung made it two in first half injury time. Daegu's job was made more difficult when Caio Marcelo was sent off in the 10th minute of first half injury time. Sung-Bum Choi and Bruno Mota stepped off the bench to complete the rout.

Similarly, Pohang also suffered a thrashing of their own in their last outing, with Suwon FC claiming maximum points in a 5-1 away win. Lee Ji-sol and Pablo Sabbag scored to give the visitors a two-goal lead while Hong Yun-sang pulled one back before the break. Willyan scored a second half brace after their hosts were reduced to 10 men while Hyeon-beom Ahn wrapped up the scoring late on.

The loss left them in fifth spot in the table with 32 points to show for their efforts in 23 games. Daegu are bottom of the standings with 14 points.

Daegu vs Pohang Steelers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Pohang Steelers have 26 wins from the last 63 head-to-head games. Daegu were victorious 15 times while 22 games were drawn.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in June 2025 when the two sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Six of Daegu's last seven games across competitions, including each of the last five, have produced three goals or more.

Seven of Pohang's last eight games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Daegu are winless in their last 11 competitive games (eight losses).

Daegu vs Pohang Steelers Prediction

Daegu have been by far the worst side in the league this season. They have not won a game in the league in almost three months and are likely to be relegated come the end of the season.

Pohang, meanwhile, have lost their last three games on the bounce and have won just one of their last six.

Backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Daegu 1-2 Pohang Steelers

Daegu vs Pohang Steelers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Pohang Steelers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

