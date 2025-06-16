Daegu vs Pohang Steelers Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17th 2025

Daegu will welcome Pohang Steelers to DGB Daegu Bank Park in the K League 1 on Tuesday. The hosts are last in the standings, having won just three of their 18 league games. The Steelers have fared much better with eight wins and are fifth in the standings with 28 points.

The hosts are winless in their last five league outings, suffering four losses. After a 1-1 draw against Gwangju earlier this month, they suffered a 2-1 away loss to Jeju last week.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last seven games, recording four wins. Their winning streak ended after three games last week as they fell to a 1-0 loss to Gimcheon Sangmu. They failed to score for the first time in four games and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

Daegu vs Pohang Steelers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 62 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 26 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 15 wins, while 21 games have ended in draws.

The Steelers are winless in their last three games in this fixture, playing out two draws. The reverse fixture in March ended in a goalless draw.

Three of the last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Daegu have played out seven consecutive draws at home in K League 1 meetings against the visitors.

The Steelers have suffered just one loss in their last 10 league games in this fixture, recording six draws.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in eight of their last 10 games in all competitions.

Daegu vs Pohang Steelers Prediction

The hosts have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions, with that triumph registered away from home in the Korea Cup in May. They are winless in their last three home games. They have suffered two losses in that period while failing to score in both.

The visitors suffered their first defeat after three consecutive wins last week and will look to bounce back here. They have conceded one goal apiece in five of their last six games.

Considering the recent history between the two teams and their goalscoring record, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Daegu 1-1 Pohang Steelers

Daegu vs Pohang Steelers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

