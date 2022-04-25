Daegu vs Shandong Taishan prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022-23

Daegu and Shandong Taishan will battle for three points in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday.

The South Koreans will be looking to get back to winning ways following their goalless draw with Urawa Reds on matchday four.

Shandong Taishan suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat in a five-goal thriller against Lion City on Sunday. Maxime Lestienne stepped off the bench to score what proved to be the match-winner for the Singaporeans in the 82nd minute.

The defeat saw Taishan eliminated from the competition as they currently sit bottom of Group F on a solitary point. The remaining three teams in the group are in a three-way tie on seven points.

Daegu vs Shandong Taishan Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the two sides ended in a 7-0 bashing of Shandong Taishan by Daegu. Zeca was the star of the show, scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist in the rout.

Taishan have managed just one draw from their four matches on the continent so far, losing the other three fixtures. Daegu have won two and drawn one of their four AFC Champions League games.

Daegu form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Shandong Taishan form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-W

Daegu vs Shandong Taishan Team News

Daegu

Cesinha and Jae-hyun Go were not part of Deagu's AFC Champions League squad. Chul Hong is suspended due to the red card he received against Lion City.

Injuries: Cesinha, Jae-hyun Go

Suspension: Chul Hong

Shandong Taishan

Taishan traveled with their youth team for the tournament. They have not endured any injuries or suspension concerns.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Daegu vs Shandong Taishan Predicted XI

Daegu Predicted XI (3-4-3): Seung-Hoon Oh (GK); Jin-Hyeok Kim, Tae-Wook Jeong, Jin-Woo Jo; Keita Suzuki, Bruno Lamas, Jin-Yong Lee, Jae-Won Hwang; Yong-Woo Ahn, Zeca, Chi-In Jong

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (5-4-1): Zheng Cao (GK); Jingchun Gao, Yingkai Zhang, Guoyu Lin, Mustapa Tash, Nuo Jin; Yongtao Lu, Zhexuan Chen, Jiaxi Yin, Xianlong Yi; Behram Abdulweli

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Daegu vs Shandong Taishan Prediction

The Chinese clubs participating in the AFC Champions League have all fielded their youth teams in the competition and this has severely hampered their performances. Daegu have an excellent opportunity to wrest control of the group with a win on Wednesday and are unlikely to let it slip.

The matchday one meeting between the two sides highlighted the difference in quality between the two sides and we expect another comfortable victory for the Koreans.

Prediction: Daegu 5-0 Shandong Taishan

Edited by Peter P