Daegu vs Suwon FC prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2022

The K League 1 will be back in action this weekend, with Suwon FC taking on Daegu on Sunday.

Daegu are riding high in the division and sit pretty in sixth place in the table. They come into this game on the back of a 1-1 stalemate against defending champions Jeonbuk Motors Suwon on Wednesday.

The visitors sit two places and two points below Daegu. They come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over the Suwon Bluewings in the much-hyped Suwon derby.

Daegu vs Suwon FC Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other on 45 occasions in the past, with the hosts having a stranglehold on the fixture. Daegu have won this fixture an astonishing 26 times with just 10 going the way of the visitors.

The last time they met each other, Suwon FC were on the receiving end of a 3-1 thumping in front of their home fans.

Suwon FC form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Daegu form guide: D-W-D-W-D

Daegu vs Suwon FC Team News

Daegu

Daegu will have a list of absentees for this clash, which includes Lee-Keun Ho (ankle), Jo Jin-woo (ligament tear) and Lee Tae Hi (calf).

They do not have any suspensions ahead of this match.

Injured: Lee-Keun Ho, Jo Jin-woo, Lee, Lee Tae Hi

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Suwon FC

Keown Ho-Min will be out of action this weekend due to an ankle injury he picked up earlier in the season.

Injured: Keown Ho-Min

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Daegu vs Suwon FC Predicted XI

Daegu (4-3-3): Choi Young-eun (GK); Jeong Tae-uk, Lee Jinyong, Jang Sungwon; Jae-Won Hwang, Bruno Lamas, Hee-Seung Kim, An Yong-woo; Lee Keun-ho, Zeca, Jeong Chiin

Suwon FC (3-5-2): Lee Bum-Young (GK); Shin Jae-Won, Hong Jeong-Ho, Choi Chulsoon; Hwang Sun-Min, Park Jo Hoo, Seung-Ho Paik, Takahiro Kunimoto, Han Kyo-won; Modou Barrow, Lars Veldvic

Daegu vs Suwon FC Prediction

This remains a close game to call, with the two teams being separated by just a couple of points. Daegu did an excellent job of keeping Jeonbuk at bay in their last fixture. This game presents a great opportunity for Daegu to go out and seal all three points at home.

The visitors will take a lot of confidence from their win in the Suwon derby and will look to build on that.

We expect a tight game, with Daegu edging the clash.

Prediction: Daegu 2-1 Suwon FC

