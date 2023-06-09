Daegu vs Suwon Prediction and Betting Tips | June 10th 2023 

Daegu and Suwon FC will battle for three points in a K League matchday 18 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming off a 1-0 defeat away to Jeonbuk on Wednesday. Song Min-Kyu's 58th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Suwon, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat on home turf against Ulsan Hyundai. They went ahead through Yoon Bit-Garam's 17th-minute strike but second-half goals from Martin Adam, Joo Min-Kyu and Valery Qazaisjvili helped the visitors complete the turnaround.

The defeat left them in 10th spot, having garnered 18 points from 17 games. Daegu sit in eighth spot with 24 points to show for their efforts in 17 games.

Daegu vs Suwon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 23rd meeting between the two sides. They are evenly split with seven wins apiece and eight draws.

Their most recent meeting came in April when they could not be separated in a 1-1 draw on matchday nine of the current campaign.

Five of Suwon FC's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Suwon FC have the worst away record in the league, having garnered just five points from seven games on the road.

Five of the last six head-to-head games witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of Daegu's last seven games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Daegu vs Suwon Prediction

Suwon FC have struggled to get going this season and are currently on a poor run of form that has seen them lose five of their last six games. They also have the worst away record in the league this term, having garnered just five points in seven away games.

This tilts the odds slightly in Daegu's favor, although the hosts have had consistency issues.

Daegu have been one of the most compact sides in the Korean league but Suwon's expansive style means both sides are likely to create plenty of chances in this game.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Daegu 2-1 Suwon

Daegu vs Suwon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Daegu to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Under or Over 2.5 goals: Over 2.5 goals

