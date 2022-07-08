Daegu vs Ulsan prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2021-22

Daegu will entertain league leaders Ulsan at the DGB Daegu Bank Park in the K League 1 on Saturday.

The home team are undefeated across competitions since April but have picked up just three league wins in this period. They played out a 1-1 draw against the Suwon Bluewings in their previous league outing, which was their third straight stalemate in the K League 1.

Ulsan, meanwhile, returned to winning ways, thanks to Um Won-sang scoring the winner three minutes after Gangwon's equaliser, with a 2-1 win. They have a five-point lead atop the standings.

Daegu vs Ulsan Head-to-Head

Daegu and Ulsan have squared off 53 times across competitions since 2003. The visitors have a better record against their western rivals, with 28 wins and 12 losses, while 13 games have ended in draws.

The two teams last locked horns in the league in April at the Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium, which Ulsan won 3-1.

Daegu form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-W.

Ulsan form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W.

Daegu vs Ulsan Team News

Daegu

Jeong-un Hong did not feature in the previous league outing, so his involvement remains doubtful. Manager Alexandre Gama does not have any suspension concerns, though.

Bruno Lamas has left the club, but Daniel Penha has arrived and might be in contention to start, as his transfer-related formalities have been completed.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Daniel Penha.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Ulsan

The Tigers do not have any reported absentees or suspensions for their trip to Daegu.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Daegu (3-4-3): Seung-Hoon Oh (GK); Jin-Hyeok Kim, Tae-Wook Jeong, Hong Jeong-woon; Keita Suzuki, Lee Yong-rae, Jin-Yong Lee, Jae-Won Hwang; Cesinha, Zeca, Chi-In Jong.

Ulsan (4-2-3-1): Jo Hyeon-Uh (GK); Kim Tae Hwan, Lim Jong Eun, Kim Young-Gwon, Seol Young-Woo; Park Yong-woo, Koh Myeong-Jin; Gi-Yun Choi, Vako Qazaishvili, Lee Chung-Yong; Leo Souza.

Daegu vs Ulsan Prediction

Daegu are on a 17-game unbeaten run and have faced just two defeats at home. Ulsan, meanwhile, have the best-attacking record in the league. They also have the better record in this fixture, but it's difficult to see Daegu suffering a loss here, so a stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Daegu 2-2 Ulsan.

