Daegu vs Urawa Reds prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022-23

Daegu will square off against the Urawa Reds at the Buriram Stadium in their upcoming group stage fixture of the AFC Champions League on Thursday.

The Korean side suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Singaporean side Lion City Sailors last time around. To add insult to injury, Hong Chul was sent off in the 89th minute of the game as they lost 3-0 at the Buriram City Stadium.

Urawa Reds extended their winning streak in the competition to two games as they made quick work of Shandong Taishan. The Chinese club's second-string players were no match against the two-time champions, who came out on top with a 5-0 win at Thursday's venue.

#ACL2022 @TheAFCCL Urawa Red Diamonds made it back-to-back wins to move top of Lion City Sailors recorded a historic first victory! Urawa Red Diamonds made it back-to-back wins to move top of #ACL2022 Group F after MD2, whileLion City Sailors recorded a historic first victory! ♦️ Urawa Red Diamonds made it back-to-back wins to move top of #ACL2022 Group F after MD2, while ⚓ Lion City Sailors recorded a historic first victory! https://t.co/MEacct7UX1

Daegu vs Urawa Reds Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting in a competitive fixture between the two sides.

Daegu form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-D

Urawa Reds form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-D

Daegu vs Urawa Reds Team News

Daegu

Kim Woo-Seok has not featured for the club this season and is not expected to start here. Ko Jae-Hyeon is another absentee for the club while Cesinha, the goal-scorer in the playoffs, is yet to feature in the group stage and his involvement in the game remains doubtful. Go Jaehyun and Lee Taehee remain unavailable due to undisclosed reasons.

The initial 23-man squad announced for the competition was bolstered by the addition of two players last week. Hong Chul was red-carded in the previous outing and will serve a one-game ban here.

Injured: Kim Woo-Seok, Ko Jae-Hyeon

Doubtful: Cesinha

Suspended: Hong Chul

Unavailable: Go Jaehyun, Lee Taehee

Urawa Reds

Tomoya Inukai remains the only absentee for the Reds with a knee injury.

Injury: Tomoya Inukai

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Daegu vs Urawa Reds Predicted XIs

Daegu (3-4-3): Choi Young-eun (GK); Jeong Tae-uk, Lee Jinyong, Jang Sungwon; Jae-Won Hwang, Bruno Lamas, Hee-Seung Kim, An Yong-woo; Lee Keun-ho, Zeca, Jeong Chiin

Urawa Red Diamonds (4-2-3-1): Shushaku Nishikawa (GK); Takuya Iwanami, Alexander Scholz, Kazuaki Mawatari, Hiroki Sakai; Atsuki Ito, Kai Shibato; Yoshio Koizumi, Takahiro Sekine, Takahiro Akimoto; Kasper Junker

Daegu vs Urawa Reds Prediction

Daegu have just one win in their last six outings, losing four of them, with one game ending in a draw. In the K League, they have just two wins and have conceded 15 goals in nine games.

Urawa Reds are undefeated in their last six games and have made it two wins in two games in the competition. They are in good touch at the moment and should be able to secure a narrow win against their South Korean rivals.

Prediction: Daegu 1-2 Urawa Reds

