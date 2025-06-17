Daejeon Hana Citizen vs Gimcheon Sangmu Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2025

Daejeon Hana Citizen and Gimcheon Sangmu will battle for three points in a K1 League matchday 19 clash on Wednesday (June 18th). The game will be played at the Daejeon World Cup Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Anyang. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Masatoshi Ishida's second-minute strike, while Matheus Oliveira drew the game level eight minutes into the second half.

Gimcheon Sangmu, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Pohang. Lee Dong-Jun's 29th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win saw them climb to fourth in the standings, having garnered 28 points from 18 games. Daejeon are second with 32 points to their name.

Daejeon Hana Citizen vs Gimcheon Sangmu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Daejeon have 17 wins from the last 43 head-to-head games, Gimcheon were victorious 11 times while 15 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Daejeon claimed a 2-0 away win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Daejeon's last five games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Gimcheon's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Daejeon have won just one of their last seven competitive games (three draws).

Daejeon have scored just eight goals in nine home games this season (only one side have scored fewer).

Daejeon Hana Citizen vs Gimcheon Sangmu Prediction

Daejeon have fallen six points behind Jeonbuk in the title race, with their struggles for positive results in that time costing them. They were relegation contenders last season, highlighting the unexpected nature of their rise this term.

Gimcheon, for their part, sit fourth in the standings, four points behind their hosts. They are 10 points off top spot and a title charge may seem a bit far-fetched for last season's runners-up. Nevertheless, they will aim to cut down the gap between themselves and Daejeon to one point with a victory here.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Daejeon Hana Citizen 1-1 Gimcheon Sangmu

Daejeon Hana Citizen vs Gimcheon Sangmu Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

